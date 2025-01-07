KYOCERA AVX EXHIBITS AT CES 2025

KYOCERA AVX and Kyocera Corporation are showcasing an extensive selection of highly engineered component and device technologies designed to enable state-of-the-art innovations in the automotive, transportation, industrial automation, logistics, communications, and medical industries.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is co-exhibiting with its parent company, Kyocera Corporation, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.

CES is widely renowned as one of the world's foremost tech events and has earned a reputation for presenting the industry's boldest breakthroughs, sharpest minds, and most impactful brands and uniting key stakeholders committed to pioneering the future and transforming how we live.

In light of this, KYOCERA AVX and Kyocera Corporation are showcasing an extensive range of highly engineered component and device technologies designed to enable state-of-the-art solutions to the world's most pressing and pervasive challenges.

Kyocera Corporation is showcasing a number of new products and technologies optimized for next-generation, high-reliability automotive, transportation, industrial automation, logistics, communications, and medical applications, including:

A cutting-edge, High-Definition Aerial Display that uses curved mirrors and a variety of non-contact sensors to produce realistic, high-resolution floating images while minimizing physical space requirements and power consumption. CES attendees can experience the new display in a futuristic automotive navigation demonstration at the co-branded booth, #4816 in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility zone.

A breakthrough AI-Based Depth Sensor that accurately measures challenging targets, including extremely small, shiny, and semi-transparent objects, with best-in-class resolution that's 10 times more accurate than traditional monocular measurements and, in turn, helps users better contend with labor shortages and improve productivity. Ideal applications include helping robots sort tiny parts in industrial manufacturing operations, accurately measuring elements of the human body, identifying shiny metallic surgical instruments, and enabling the peripheral monitoring of transportation robots in logistics and retail operations.

A groundbreaking new Underwater Wireless Optical Communication technology that delivers the world's fastest underwater communication speeds — up to 2Gb/s — thanks to a combination of fast-response, semi-polar gallium nitride (GaN) lasers that enhance data communication capabilities by expanding optical bandwidth and unique beam shape propagation characteristics. In addition to being fast, this new optical communication technology is highly reliable and secure, capable of sending transmissions to specific receivers, and resistant to sunlight.

A smart, contactless, Millimeter-Wave (mmWave) Sensing System that accurately detects even minute vibrations in vital sensing applications, including autonomous driving and health (e.g., heart rate) monitors.

A mmWave Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology designed to replace mechanical-based LiDAR with 4D imaging radar to enable safer, more accurate autonomous driving capabilities, even in bad weather conditions, while minimizing cost.

The versatile new Camera-LiDAR Fusion Sensor — the world's first LiDAR sensor equipped with an integrated camera, an optical axis, and a unique MEMS mirror that delivers the world's highest resolution and durability and enables the real-time superimposition of camera image data and LiDAR distance data for advanced object recognition. Ideal applications include ADAS, ships, and heavy machinery.

A new Bifocal Mirror that displays enlarged images in the distance, making it easier for farsighted drivers to adjust their focus and clearly see their surroundings, and leverages augmented reality (AR) technology to better support safe driving by instantly displaying information recognized by the rearview camera in the mirror.

KYOCERA AVX is showcasing a selection of advanced components designed to enable next-generation technologies in a number of different industries. Featured components on display at CES 2025 include:

