KYOCERA AVX Expands 9155-800 Vertical-Mate, 2.0mm-Pitch Battery Connector Series

Now available with two to eight positions, the 9155-800 Series battery connectors provide a wider range of signal and current capabilities in addition to error-proof mating and proven performance in harsh industrial, medical, and consumer electronics applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its robust and extremely user-friendly 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors with the addition of new seven- and eight-position models to satisfy customer demand for higher signal and current capabilities. These new additions also further expand its 9155 family of battery connectors, which already offered the broadest selection of standard battery connectors on the market.

KYOCERA AVX's 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors feature a unique contact geometry that deflects cleanly when a module, mating connector, or PCB is vertically pushed into position, enabling full vertical engagement in pluggable modules without the risk of contact damage. Traditional battery connectors require users to engage the contacts before rotating the mating module or PCB into position to reliably prevent contact damage. The 9155-800 Series does not. In fact, users can mate these connectors from any angle without inadvertently damaging the contacts.

The 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors feature an extremely forgiving sweeping beam contact design and an anti-snag feature that reliably protects the contacts from damage during deflection, and when static as well. The series also features ultra-robust and -reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts that deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance for more than 5,000 mating cycles and plastic locating bosses and SMT anchor tabs that maximize the mechanical stability of the connector in high-shock and vibration environments.

Another unique feature of the 9155-800 Series is that it's compatible with both signal and power circuits. So, the newly expanded range of pin counts, which now extends from two to eight positions, provides users with a broader range of signal and current capabilities.

9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors also feature flame-retardant (UL94 V-0) black, glass-filled Nylon 46 insulators, BeCu contacts with either 0.4µm or 0.8µm of selective gold-over-nickel plating (the former of which is suitable for most commercial and industrial applications and the latter of which is suitable for harsh-environment applications), and pure tin tails. They are rated for 125VAC or the DC equivalent; 1.5A or 2A, depending on the number of positions (five to eight and two to four, respectively); and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. They are also RoHS compliant and shipped in quantities of 1,000 on 330mm-diameter reels.

Ideal applications for 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors extend throughout the industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets and include handheld and portable devices that require docking or cradling, such as charging stations, patient monitoring devices, industrial devices with pluggable or programmable modules, and internet equipment with battery backups.

"Traditional battery connectors with right-angle contact geometries and exposed contacts require pluggable modules to be inserted at an angle and then rotated down into position to prevent contact damage. And while that may seem insignificant, the extra step required to successfully mate traditional battery connectors increases the potential for mismating by half," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager at KYOCERA AVX. "Our 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors are engineered to ensure proper mating from any angle and eliminate the possibility of inadvertently damaging the contacts during the process. They're also compact, electrically flexible, and robust, providing users in the industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets with a wide range of reliable connectivity solutions for power and signal circuits."

KYOCERA AVX has been producing battery connectors for more than 25 years, and its 9155 family of battery connectors offers the broadest selection of standard battery connectors available on the market. The family includes a wide variety of robust, horizontal- and vertical-mating connector series ideally suited for board-to-board connections and battery pack integration. Additional features of the 9155 family include ultra-reliable and robust gold-plated BeCu contacts proven to provide high-integrity connections in harsh environments for up to 15,000 mating operations and tape and reel packaging compatible with automated processes. The range can also be customized to suit specific application requirements.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 9155-800 Series vertical-mate, 2.0mm-pitch battery connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/battery/vertical-mate-2-0mm-pitch-9155-800/. To order, please visit DigiKey and Mouser. For information about KYOCERA AVX's industry-leading portfolio of battery connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/battery/.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

