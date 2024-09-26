KYOCERA AVX INTRODUCES NEW IDC SPLICE CONNECTORS

The new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors are designed to replace traditional crimp- and solder-style splice connectors in a broad range of industrial, lighting, consumer, automotive, and oil and gas applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors, which are packed with features designed to make them an attractive alternative to traditional splicing solutions.

The new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors utilize insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology, which is more efficient, economical, robust, reliable, and durable than traditional hand-crimp and hand-solder connection technology. IDC connectors don't require users to strip wires prior to termination and are quick and easy to terminate without any special tooling, which saves time and money. They establish cold-welded, gas-tight connections and have been tested and proven to withstand common levels of shock, vibration, and temperature cycling. The series is also compatible with potting processes, which can further enhance its resistance to shock and vibration — as well as moisture, corrosive agents, and aging — and virtually eliminate the maintenance and repair requirements and costs associated with traditional splice connectors.

Another advantage of the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors is flexibility. These connectors have a compact form factor designed to fit in spaces that competing solutions can't. When terminated, they measure just 8.0 x 7.8 x 7.2mm. They also accept solid and stranded wires, support a mixed combination of wire gauges ranging from 18–24AWG, enables easy in-field installation, and — unlike competing inline-only solutions — allow for wire insertion from one or both sides.

Ideal applications for the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors include a broad range of electronic systems and devices in the industrial, lighting, consumer, automotive, and oil and gas industries.

The new KYOCERA AVX 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors are rated for up at 13A per contact, 300VAC RMS or the DC equivalent, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. They feature white, UL94 V-0 glass-filled thermoplastic housings with wire entry diameters etched into the top, lead-free, tin-over-nickel-plated phosphor bronze contacts, and housing caps with wire gauge measurements etched into the top and colors that correspond to various combinations of wire gauges.

"We developed the new 9179-000 Series IDC Splice Connectors to help customers in the industrial, lighting, consumer, automotive, and oil and gas industries achieve more flexible, efficient, economical, robust, reliable, and durable splice connections than traditional hand-crimped and hand-soldered splice connectors can provide — especially in environments exposed to hazards including shock, vibration, and temperature cycling," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "Their small form factor, ease of use, robust, high-reliability IDC contacts, unique in-line and same-side design wire insertion design, excellent wire retention strength, high temperature resistance, electrical ratings, and compatibility with potting processes make them well suited for use in a variety of applications in various industries."

