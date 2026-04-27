KYOCERA AVX is Showcasing High-Reliability Passive Component Technologies at CMSE 2026

KYOCERA AVX is delivering two presentations about advanced capacitor technologies and showcasing a variety of high-reliability passive components engineered to optimize size, weight, and power in demanding military and aerospace applications and backed by 30+ years of R&D experience and field-proven performance.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is presenting and exhibiting at the 29th annual Components for Military & Space Electronics (CMSE) Conference & Exhibition, which is taking place in Los Angeles this week, April 28–30.

CMSE is widely recognized as the premier annual event dedicated to the design, reliability, and application of electronic components engineered for use in terrestrial avionics, aerospace, and military systems and commercial, civilian, and military space systems. It welcomes influential members of the global military and space component supply chain, along with academics and students, and features three full days of timely, insightful technical talks, keynotes, panel discussions, and trainings aimed at fostering audience engagement and furthering attendees' collective understanding of the technical challenges the industry faces.

KYOCERA AVX hi-rel passive components optimize size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) in mil/aero applications. Post this

On Wednesday, April 29, KYOCERA AVX Product Manager Tyler Lagnese will present "MLCC Product Grades Explained: From Commercial to Space Applications," which defines the clear differences between Consumer, Automotive, COTS+, and Hi-Rel product grades to help military and aerospace engineers make better-informed decisions about justifying component use in uncertified applications as they continue to push the boundaries of modern technology against an ever-increasing cost pressures.

On Thursday, April 30, Senior Fellow Ron Demcko will present "Low-Inductance Bulk Capacitors," which addresses the rapidly growing importance of this technology in advanced military and aerospace circuitry due to its ability to help deliver high-quality power loads with high di/dt demands and contribute to reduced system size, weight, and complexity. This presentation also introduces the concept of a low-inductance bulk capacitor (LIBC) based on non-ceramic material systems and shares electrical and environmental performance characteristics, comparisons to existing solutions, and end-circuit performance impacts.

Tyler, Ron, and Lead Technical Applications Engineer Daniel West will also showcase advanced passive components engineered to deliver high-reliability performance and size, weight, and power improvements in demanding military and aerospace applications at the KYOCERA AVX exhibit table, including:

"KYOCERA AVX produces an extensive range of industry-leading, high-reliability passive components that are expertly engineered for the world's most demanding applications, qualified to a variety of rigorous standards — ranging from COTS+ to ESCC, MIL, and DSCC drawings and our own proprietary SRC9000 space-grade qualification — and backed by over 30 years of R&D experience and field-proven performance," said Ron Demcko, Senior Fellow at KYOCERA AVX. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our knowledge with and learn from the esteemed attendees at CMSE 2026, and we're proud to support CMSE with our sponsorship."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's CMSE 2026 presentations and exhibition, as well as its extensive selection of rigorously tested, field-proven, and globally trusted high-reliability passive components, please visit the links embedded above, check out the High-Reliability, Defense, and Space Applications and High-Reliability Tantalum product catalogs, or visit them on-site at CMSE 2026, which will be held at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel, April 28–30.

To request high-reliability component samples, please fill out this form.

For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

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About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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