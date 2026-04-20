KYOCERA AVX Launches new Traction-Grade DC Filtering Capacitors

The new FFLK series DC filtering film capacitors deliver high volumetric efficiency, durability, and cost savings in a wide variety of sizes, voltage ratings, and capacitance values and outperform competing DC film caps and aluminum electrolytics in demanding traction applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new traction-grade FFLK series DC filtering capacitors.

The new traction-grade FFLK series DC filtering film capacitors are designed to deliver safe, reliable, and long-lifetime performance in demanding DC filtering applications, including industrial motor control and electric vehicle traction systems exposed to hazards including high power, high temperature, and high shock and vibration. They also deliver higher current handling capabilities in smaller case sizes than comparable DC filtering capacitors from both KYOCERA AVX and competing suppliers, are more robust than popular commercial-grade solutions, and are more economical than alternative solutions as well.

Ideal applications include high-power, -temperature, -shock, & -vibration industrial motor control & EV traction systems Post this

FFLK series capacitors feature cylindrical aluminum form factors equipped with dry or wet metallized polypropylene film, UL94 V-0 self-extinguishing thermoplastic resin, female M6 or M10 connectors or male M8 or M20 connectors, and a mechanical mounting bolt. The unique dielectric film, developed and patented by KYOCERA AVX in 1976, exhibits controlled self-healing capabilities — isolating and neutralizing dielectric breakdowns by vaporizing the adjacent electrodes. This prevents short circuits, eliminates catastrophic failures, and maintains normal capacitor operation, save for a gradual loss of capacitance over time.

The new FFLK series launched with a wide variety of sizes, voltage ratings, and capacitance values. Its cylindrical cases measure 130–340mm high and 85–116mm in diameter. Variants equipped with dry segmented metallized polypropylene film are rated for 900–1,900VDC, while variants equipped with wet metallized polypropylene film (but without free oil) are rated for 2,000–3,800VDC. Capacitance values for the series extend from 25–3,020µF ±10%.

The series is also compliant with all relevant IEC, UL, EN, and RoHS standards and directives for power electronics, railway applications, environmental testing, and flammability and rated for 100,000-hour lifetimes when operating within defined parameters, including the rated voltage range, operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +95°C, and a 70°C hot spot temperature.

The breadth of the new series — combined with benefits including high volumetric efficiency, economic value, and safe, reliable, long-lifetime performance in demanding traction applications — enables broad application in the industrial machinery and vehicle markets.

"Our new traction-grade FFLK series DC filtering capacitors are smaller and more cost effective, capable, and robust than comparable solutions from both our portfolio and competitors' and offer a full voltage range under one part number coding roof — addressing common size, cost, power handling, durability, safety, and specification challenges," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager at KYOCERA AVX. "The controlled self-healing capabilities of our dielectric film far outperform the basic self-healing capabilities intrinsic to all dielectric films, making the FFLK series superior to most competing DC filtering film capacitors in rugged traction applications. The series also significantly outperforms aluminum electrolytic capacitors in these applications — reliably withstanding much higher levels of surge voltage with lower ESR and very high RMS currents to deliver longer lifetimes."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new FFLK series DC filtering capacitors, check out the datasheet and the KYOCERA AVX Medium Power Film Capacitors catalog. To order, please visit DigiKey, Farnell, or Mouser Electronics. For specific shape and performance requests, contact Perrin Hardee in North America, Radek Pšenka in Europe, and Benjamin Soo in Asia.

To learn more about KYOCERA AVX's extensive portfolio of power film and chip film capacitors, including medium power film capacitors for AC and DC filtering, tuning, and protection applications, please visit the links embedded here.

For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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SOURCE KYOCERA AVX