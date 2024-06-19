KYOCERA AVX Launches New Wire-to-Board Card-Edge Connectors Equipped With Two Solderless Contact Technologies

The new 9169-000 Series connectors feature robust beryllium copper compression contacts and insulation displacement contacts that make it easy to establish reliable, high-signal-integrity connections in a wide range of harsh environment lighting, industrial, and consumer electronics applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, launched the new 9169-000 Series single-piece wire-to-board card-edge connectors.

The new 9169-000 Series wire-to-board card-edge connectors combine two field-proven solderless contact technologies that make it easy to establish high-integrity connections and deliver excellent electrical and mechanical performance in harsh-environment automotive, transportation, and solid-state lighting, industrial, and consumer electronics applications: insulation displacement contacts (IDCs) for reliable cold-welded, gas-tight wire-to-connector terminations and beryllium copper (BeCu) compression contacts for high-reliability wire-to-board terminations. These new connectors also feature a locating rib for polarization, which prevents PCB insertion errors, and board-locking latches on both sides, which reinforces their mechanical retention strength.

The new 9169-000 Series is available with 2–10 contacts that are on a 2.5mm pitch, equipped with gold or pure tin plating on the nose area, and designed to terminate 22–28AWG solid or stranded wires and 1.6mm-thick PCBs with gold- or tin-plated pads. It's also available with glass-filled, UL94 V-0 polyamide 66 (PA66) insulators in eight different colors: white, black, orange, green, red, yellow, blue, and brown. In terms of performance, it's rated for 100VAC RMS or the DC equivalent, up to 3A for variants with 2–6 contacts (U.S. UL), up to 2A for variants with 7–10 contacts, and 10 cycles in operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +130°C, and it's also UL approved.

"KYOCERA AVX has been producing IDC and compression contact technology for more than 50 years and always uses beryllium copper as the base material to ensure durability and reliability throughout the product lifecycle," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "Our new 9169-000 Series single-piece wire-to-board card-edge connectors utilize both of these proven solderless contact technologies, which makes them quick and easy to install and ensures high-reliability, high-signal-integrity performance, and leverage polarization and locking mechanisms to ensure proper card insertion and robust retention in harsh-environment automotive, transportation, and solid-state lighting applications, industrial applications, and consumer electronics applications, including appliances."

In addition, customers who require more flexibility than the nine standard pin counts (2–10) and four standard wire gauges (22– 28AWG) provide can reach out to the KYOCERA AVX team to request custom pin counts and pitches and additional application testing.

For more information about the new 9169-000 Series single-piece wire-to-board card-edge connectors and the complete KYOCERA AVX portfolio of wire-to-board connectors, please visit the links embedded here. To order, please visit DigiKey and Mouser Electronics. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email [email protected] , follow them on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

