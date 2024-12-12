KYOCERA AVX Releases Industry's Highest Power 0603 Resistor

The new CR Series high-power chip resistor is non-magnetic, qualified to MIL-PRF-55342, and designed to deliver high-reliability performance in a variety of communications, instrumentation, test and measurement, military, and defense applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its selection of CR Series high-power chip resistors with the addition of the industry's highest power 0603 resistor.

CR Series high-power chip resistors are non-magnetic, RoHS compliant, qualified to MIL-PRF-55342, manufactured in ISO-9001 facilities, and proven to deliver high-reliability performance in a wide range of high-power and high-frequency applications. The new high-power 0603 resistors, which were developed to enable the miniaturization of RF power amplifiers, also address common size constraints and improve thermal management thanks to the use of a high-thermal-conductivity substrate and maximized heat sink grounding area.

CR Series high-power chip resistors feature proprietary thin film resistive elements, aluminum nitride substrates, and silver terminals. They are currently available in eight chip sizes extending from 0603 to 3737 with two standard resistive values (100Ω and 50Ω), capacitance values spanning 0.3pF to 6.0pF, a power handling capability of up to 250W, rated operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +150°C, and resistive tolerance as tight as ±2%. They are also available with non-standard values as low as 10Ω and as high as 200Ω and with standard tape and reel or anti-static waffle packaging. The new 0603 CR Series high-power chip resistor is rated for 0.3pF and up to 2.6W.

Ideal applications for CR Series high-power resistors extend throughout the communications, instrumentation, test and measurement, military, and defense markets and include high-power RF amplifiers, dummy loads, shunts used for power measurement, and discrete resistive baluns used for impedance matching.

"We're thrilled to introduce the industry's highest power 0603 resistor as part of our proven CR Series high-power resistor product line," said Mohammed Abu-Naim, RF Product Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "These new miniaturized resistors will enable the continued miniaturization of products including RF power amplifiers that have long relied on larger components to satisfy power demands."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's CR Series high-power chip resistors or the complete portfolio of KYOCERA AVX high-power resistors, please visit the links embedded here. To order, please visit Mouser Electronics, DigiKey, and Richardson RFPD.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

