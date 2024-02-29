KYOCERA AVX Releases New 9159-600 Series Dual-Row, Inverted Through-Board Card-Edge Connectors

The new 9159-600 Series satisfies new customer demand for a single-piece through-board solution for dual-sided PCBs and persistent customer demand for compact, robust, reliable, and cost-effective card-edge connectors with more contacts.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has further expanded its line of single-piece card-edge connectors with the release of the new 9159-600 Series dual-row, inverted through-board card-edge connectors.

Developed as an extension of the 9159-500 Series single-row, inverted through-board card-edge connectors, the new 9159-600 Series satisfies customer demand for a single-piece inverted through-board solution for dual-sided PCBs and is currently unique in the market. These new dual-row inverted through-board card edge connectors feature staggered contacts that enable double the number of positions (4–12 vs. 2–6) in a similarly sized form factor and deliver valuable space savings, cost savings, and high-reliability performance.

The new 9159-600 Series satisfies market demands for compact, robust, reliable, and cost-effective card-edge connectors. Post this

The 9159-600 Series also offers several other features that provide significant advantages in applications with perpendicular PCB mating requirements, including automotive, transportation, and LED lighting as well industrial and medical applications, such as diagnostic and testing equipment and portable devices. For example, its proven, high-strength, gold-over-nickel-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contact system provides a full 2.5A per contact current rating for enhanced reliability in harsh environments. Its low-profile (2.85mm above-board) through-board design supports applications with minimal height constraints on the mating side of the PCB and doesn't interfere with LEDs. In addition, its staggered contact configuration prevents shorting and contact damage when inserting and removing mating PCBs, and it's approved to UL1977 safety standards.

The new 9159-600 Series inverted through-board card-edge connectors are designed for 1.6mm-thick mating PCBs with gold-plated pads and rated for 2.5A per contact, 300VAC, 10 mating cycles, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. It features white, glass-filled, high-temperature, UL94 V-0 Nylon insulators equipped with 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 contacts, gold plating on the nose, and lead-free matte tin plating on the tails, and it's packaged on tape and reel in quantities of 700.

"We developed the new 9159-600 Series inverted through-board card-edge connectors to meet new customer demand for a single-piece through-board solution for dual-sided PCBs and persistent customer demand for compact, robust, reliable, and cost-effective card-edge connectors with more contacts, which we achieved by leveraging our proven beryllium copper compression contact system and a staggered contact design that delivers double the number of contacts in roughly the same form factor as the existing 9159-500 Series single-row connectors," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "KYOCERA AVX has been producing compression contact technology proven to deliver high-reliability, high-signal-integrity performance in harsh-environment applications for more than 25 years, and we're proud to offer one of the broadest standard lines of horizontal and vertical card-edge connectors available in the industry, as well as to continue innovating to fill gaps in the market and make our customers' lives easier."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 9159-600 Series dual-row inverted through-board card-edge connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/board-to-board/perpendicular-motherdaughter/9159-600-series/. To order, please visit DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell. For information about KYOCERA AVX's portfolio of perpendicular board-to-board connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/board-to-board/perpendicular-motherdaughter/. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email [email protected] , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download:

https://btbmarketing.egnyte.com/dl/rYBDU9thHE

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX