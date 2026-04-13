KYOCERA AVX Releases New MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs Approved to the DLA QPD

Based on best-in-class BME technology backed by 30+ years of R&D and designed to satisfy pressing aerospace and defense market demands, these small, high-CV MLCCs enable revolutionary reductions in component size, weight, and count, enhance durability, and maximize PCB layout efficiency.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, expanded its rigorously tested and field-proven series of MIL-PRF-32535 base metal electrode (BME) NP0 MLCCs approved by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and included in its Qualified Products Database (QPD), adding new case sizes and capacitance values.

Based on best-in-class BME technology backed by more than 30 years of research and development and designed to satisfy pressing aerospace and defense market demands, MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs have higher-CV capabilities than standard surface-mount precious metal electrode (PME) MLCCs qualified to military and aerospace specifications. This effectively reduces the gap between commercial and MIL-SPEC product ranges while meeting "M" and "T" MIL-SPEC reliability levels, providing design engineers with a number of impactful advantages.

The new DLA-QPD-approved MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs reduce the market gap between commercial & MIL-SPEC product ranges. Post this

Now available in small, high-CV 0402–1210 case sizes rated for 68–47,000pF (±1–10% tolerance) and 4–100V. MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs enable revolutionary reductions in component size, weight, and count and help aerospace and defense design engineers maximize the efficiency of their PCB layouts. They also feature KYOCERA AVX's patented FLEXITERM® termination technology, which significantly outperforms standard surface-mount terminations in terms of rugged resistance to the thermomechanical stresses experienced during assembly and operation.

MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs are approved for use in high-reliability aerospace and defense applications, including filtering, tuning, decoupling, timing, and blocking circuits in land- and air-based military equipment, satellite launchers, and communication, Earth observation, and science exploration satellites.

"KYOCERA AVX is committed to providing aerospace and defense customers with best-in-class, tested and proven component solutions engineered to satisfy the rigorous demands of their high-reliability applications," said Michael Conway, Senior Product & Marketing Manager – High-Reliability Components, KYOCERA AVX. "Adding new, higher-capacitance 1206 and 1210 MLCCs to our DLA-QPL-approved MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs with FLEXITERM terminations helps satisfy their growing demand for smaller, lighter, more durable, and higher-CV military-qualified capacitors and enable innovative technologies, and we will continue to expand upon this and other related series to meet evolving market needs."

MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs are available in standard waffle packaging or supplied on tape and reel. Lead time for M-level reliability parts is currently 18 weeks in the U.S. and Asia and 16 weeks in Europe. For T-level reliability parts, lead time is currently 25 weeks in the U.S. and Asia and 23 weeks in Europe.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's newly expanded series of MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs and the complete portfolio of high-reliability KYOCERA AVX MLCCs for aerospace and defense applications, including the complementary MIL-PRF-32535 X7R BME MLCCs and DSCC 25007 miniature, high-CV X7R BME stacked MLCCs, please visit the links embedded here.

To prototype and verify MIL-PRF-32535 BME NP0 MLCCs for non-flight designs, consider using the Engineering Module (EM) Range X7R BME MLCCs. This series covers capacitors in the ESCC 3009041, NASA S311-P838, and MIL-PRF-32535 ranges and uses the same materials as the fully qualified part numbers — just without the final DLA and European Space Components Coordination (ESCC) testing and screening processes and QPD/QPL listings, which significantly shortens lead times.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

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About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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