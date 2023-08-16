KYOCERA AVX Releases New SCM Series Series-Connected Supercapacitor Modules

News provided by

KYOCERA AVX

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The new supercapacitor modules exhibit very high capacitance, very low ESR, high efficiency, high power density, and excellent pulse power handling characteristics and are ideal for hold-up, energy harvesting, and pulse power applications in the industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, transportation, and medical industries.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new SCM Series double-layer, series-connected electrochemical supercapacitor modules.

Continue Reading

The new SCM Series series-connected supercapacitor modules can be used by themselves or in conjunction with primary or secondary batteries to extend battery life and backup time or provide instantaneous power pulses in hold-up, energy harvesting, and pulse power applications in the industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, transportation, and medical industries. The series exhibits very high capacitance, very low ESR, high efficiency, high power density, and excellent pulse power handling characteristics. It also supports active cell balancing and ruggedly withstands high current, high vibration, and frequent charge and discharge cycles.

SCM Series supercapacitor modules are rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +65°C and lifetimes that extend to millions of cycles. They are also lead-free compatible, RoHS compliant, and compliant with the UL 810A standard for electrochemical capacitors. Ideal applications for the series include heavy industrial equipment, uninterrupted power supplies, utility grid and micro grid storage and power shaving, energy harvesting, regenerative energy capture, variable speed pitch control, GSM and GPRS wireless communications, automotive and transportation vehicles spanning EVs and HEVs to trucks, busses, trains, and elevators, and portable medical devices.

The initial release of the new SCM Series is comprised of five immediately available part numbers:

  • SCMA63K586SPPB2 are rated for 16V, 58F (+30%/-10%), 5mA DCL, and 15mΩ ESRDC and have a plastic case that measures 226.2mm x 48.6mm (L x W) and is equipped with terminal screws. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, temperature characteristics, vibration resistance, and humidity characteristics.
  • SCMA63S586SPPB2 are rated for 160V, 5.8F (+30%/-10%), 25mA DCL, and 150mΩ ESRDC and have a plastic case that measures 364.5mm x 234mm (L x W) and is equipped with terminal screws. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, temperature characteristics, vibration resistance, and humidity characteristics.
  • SCMZ1EK507STAB2 are rated for 16V, 500F (+30%/-10%), 6mA DCL, and 2.5mΩ ESRDC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 68mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature characteristics.
  • SCMZ1EP1F6STAB2 are rated for 48V, 165F (+30%/-10%), 6mA DCL, and 5.22mΩ ESRDC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 194mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature.
  • SCMZ85P836STAB2 are rated for 48V, 83F (+30%/-10%), 3mA DCL, and 9mΩ ESRDC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 194mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature characteristics.

Lead time for the series is currently 20 weeks.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new SCM Series series-connected supercapacitor modules, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/supercapacitors/scm-series-large-modules/. To order, please visit DigiKey and Mouser. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX
KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download: https://rb.gy/x3rfh 

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.