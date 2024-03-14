KYOCERA AVX RELEASES NEW WET ALUMINUM ELECTROLYTIC CAPACITORS WITH COMMERCIAL-LEVEL ENDURANCE RATINGS

The new surface-mount AEK Series wet aluminum V-chip capacitors are designed for industrial, commercial DC/DC, and energy storage applications with high-density PCBs. They exhibit low ESR, low impedance, and endurance of up to 3,000 hours at +105°C and are available in 12 case sizes with capacitance values and rated voltages spanning 1–1,000μF and 6.3–400VDC.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has released the new surface-mount AEK Series wet aluminum V-chip electrolytic capacitors, which are designed for industrial, commercial DC/DC, and energy storage applications with high-density PCBs and qualified to commercial endurance levels. The series is available in 12 different case sizes spanning 0608 to 1216 and offers a wide range of capacitance values and voltage ratings spanning 1–1,000μF and 6.3–400VDC. In total, the AEK Series currently provides customers with a selection of 66 part numbers ideally suited for satisfying a wide range of application demands.

"The new surface-mount AEK Series wet aluminum V-chip electrolytic capacitors provide customers with cost-competitive, high-performance, and high-endurance solutions for industrial, commercial DC/DC, and energy storage applications with high-density PCBs," said Raul Wang, Business Development Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "This latest addition to KYOCERA AVX's proven portfolio of aluminum electrolytic capacitors provides customers with an even greater range of capacitance values and voltage ratings in compact packages optimized to satisfy the demands of these evolving applications."

The new capacitors are ideal for industrial, commercial DC/DC, and energy storage applications with high-density PCBs. Post this

In terms of installation, surface-mount AEK Series capacitors are supplied with pure tin terminations on 13" or 15" reels compatible with automated assembly equipment and support reflow assembly. AEK Series capacitors are also RoHS-compliant and lead-free compatible, and standard lead-time for the series is currently 24 weeks.

