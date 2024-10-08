KYOCERA AVX Releases Revolutionary, Award-Winning Ultra-Wideband LDS Tulip Antenna to Market

The patented new surface-mount, on-ground, ultra-wideband (UWB) Tulip antenna is a revolutionary new design that leverages laser direct structuring (LDS) technology and delivers unparalleled accuracy in 6.0–8.5GHz UWB applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the innovative new surface-mount, on-ground, ultra-wideband (UWB) LDS Tulip antenna (9002305L0-L01K) for 6.0–8.5GHz applications to market at Embedded World North America today.

While introduced at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, on April 9, 2024, where an independent judging panel of esteemed electronics specialists and industry thought leaders selected it as the recipient of a 2024 Electronics Specifier Electronics Excellence Award, stock — including samples — was just made available through DigiKey and Mouser.

The novel new UWB LDS Tulip antenna is manufactured using laser direct structuring (LDS) technology. This process allows KYOCERA AVX to create conductive traces on complex 3D structures with unique patterns and develop antennas that deliver numerous advantages, including substantial space and weight savings, unparalleled precision and accuracy, and optimized performance. As a result, the new Tulip antenna functions as both an on-board and on-ground antenna characterized by an omnidirectional radiation pattern with outstanding 360° phase stability, constant group delay, and linear polarization — all of which play a crucial role in signal reconstruction and further improve the accuracy of low-energy, short-range, and high-bandwidth UWB systems.

Its superior group delay and phase distribution characteristics improve the accuracy of the phase difference of arrival (PDoA), which translates into improved system-level services, such as angle of arrival (AoA) and time of flight (ToF), maximizes the precision of device localization in space, and ensures secure communication with said device. Further, given its on-ground capabilities, it can be placed anywhere on a PCB, including the middle of the board and over metal, enabling enhanced design flexibility compared to strictly off-ground antennas, which require ground clearance and, as such, are placed along the perimeters of PCBs.

The UWB LDS Tulip antenna has a small form factor that measures 6.40 x 6.40 x 5.58mm, weighs ~0.1g, and supports SMT pick-and-place assembly. It is also compliant with the latest versions of the RoHS and REACH regulations and optimized for 6.0–8.5GHz UWB applications, such as smart city, mobility, retail, asset tracking, healthcare, fitness, security, handheld, and connectivity operations, including telematics and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

"LDS technology allowed us to develop a compact ultra-wideband antenna with a constant phase that delivers unparallelled accuracy in UWB systems and cannot be replicated by traditional stamped metal or flexible printed circuit antennas," said Carmen Redondo, Director of Global Marketing for Antennas at KYOCERA AVX. "The ability to integrate complex mechanical designs in miniature 3D shapes allows us to optimize antenna size, performance, and emissions in even extremely small and oddly shaped designs, satisfy customer and regulatory specifications more easily, and help customers in various segments of the rapidly expanding smart technology industry improve time-to-market."

When installed on a 40 x 40mm PCB, the UWB LDS Tulip antenna typically exhibits 2ns maximum group delay, 4.3dBi peak gain, 2W continuous wave (CW) power handling, and 61% average efficiency.

The antenna is also patented and produced in South Korea.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

