KYOCERA AVX Releases Two New Series of Small, High-Power, Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters

The new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters deliver highly repeatable and reliable RF performance engineered for high-frequency wireless applications in the telecommunications, military, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released two new series of compact, thin-film band-pass filters engineered to deliver excellent RF performance in a wide range of high-power applications with crowded PCBs.

Designed to satisfy cross-market customer demand for small, high-power band-pass filters, the new BP1206 and BP2816 Series band-pass filters leverage the company's proven, multilayer integrated thin-film (ITF) technology to deliver highly repeatable and reliable RF performance with low insertion loss, steep attenuation, sharp roll-off, low-noise, and high temperature stability. Both series also enable the quick and easy adjustment of RF parameters and feature ruggedly constructed compact, low-profile cases equipped with lead-free, solder-coated-nickel land grid array (LGA) terminations and compatible with automated assembly processes, including reflow, wave, and vapor phase soldering.

The new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters exhibit 8W continuous power handling and 50Ω characteristic impedance, are rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C, and support various frequency bands extending from 240–6,100MHz to satisfy the wide-ranging demands of high-frequency wireless systems in the telecommunications, military, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Ideal applications for the two series include mobile communications devices, such as military and handheld radios; automatic vehicle locating (AVL), emergency services, and radar systems; and wireless LANs and test equipment.

BP1206 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters feature a miniature 1206 case that measures 3.10±0.10mm x 1.60±0.10mm x 0.60±0.30mm (L x W x H), support frequencies extending from 1,250–6,100MHz with excellent in-band performance, and exhibit out-of-band rejection values spanning -25 to -40dB. Ideal applications exclusive to the BP1206 Series include 5G and 6G LTE networks, base stations, antenna matching, and satellite communications.

BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters feature a compact 2816 case that measures 7.2±0.3mm x 4.2±0.2mm x a maximum of 1.2mm (L x W x H) and support frequencies extending from 240–1,260MHz. They also exhibit excellent in-band performance and out-of-band rejection values extending from -20 to -45dB. Ideal applications exclusive to the BP2816 Series include MRI machines.

"We're very pleased to launch the new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters," said Amir Kopelman, Technical Services Manager, KYOCERA AVX. "These new high-power band-pass filters leverage our proven integrated thin-film technology and high-accuracy filter processing methods to deliver highly repeatable and reliable RF performance engineered to meet the demands of high-frequency wireless applications extending throughout the telecommunications, military, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries in ruggedized cases that are smaller and lower profile than competing technologies can achieve, which enables critical design flexibility in crowded PCBs."

The new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters are manufactured in ISO-9001 facilities and 100% tested for electrical parameters and visual and mechanical characteristics. They exhibit high lot-to-lot and part-to-part repeatability, and each production lot is evaluated on a sample basis for static humidity (85°C and 85% relative humidity for 160 hours) and endurance (125°C for four hours). They are also both RoHS compliant and certified to IATF 16949 and are shipped on tape and reel packaging.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

