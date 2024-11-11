KYOCERA AVX SHOWCASES E-MOBILITY SOLUTIONS AT ELECTRONICA 2024

The KYOCERA AVX booth (B4.502) will feature a variety of innovative electronic components engineered to enable high-reliability e-mobility, automotive, transportation, and communications solutions.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is showcasing its extensive range of e-mobility solutions at Electronica 2024, November 12–15 in Munich.

This biennial international event is widely regarded as the electronics industry's foremost trade fair and presents the latest research, market and application trends, product innovations, and solutions pertaining to each of the expansive industry's many segments, extending from passive components and semiconductors to assemblies and systems. Electronica 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the esteemed event, celebrates and further encourages the industry's strides in paving the way for a sustainable, all-electric global society, and is expected to be the largest iteration to date, featuring more than 3,600 exhibitors and welcoming around 70,000 visitors.

KYOCERA AVX is exhibiting at booth 502 in hall B4 (B4.502). There, members of the company's European sales, marketing, and field application engineering teams will be showcasing a variety of innovative components engineered to enable e-mobility applications and the industry's global vision for a carbon-neutral future based on clean, renewable energy. The KYOCERA AVX exhibit will also feature product solutions ideal for use in high-reliability automotive, transportation, and communications applications. Featured applications include electric drive trains, wireless battery management systems (BMS), automated driver assistance systems (ADAS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), telematic control units (TCU), and in-vehicle communications, radar, LiDAR, fleet tracking, and smart entry systems. Featured products include:

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

