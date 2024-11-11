KYOCERA AVX SHOWCASES E-MOBILITY SOLUTIONS AT ELECTRONICA 2024

News provided byKYOCERA AVX
The KYOCERA AVX booth (B4.502) will feature a variety of innovative electronic components engineered to enable high-reliability e-mobility, automotive, transportation, and communications solutions.
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is showcasing its extensive range of e-mobility solutions at Electronica 2024, November 12–15 in Munich.
This biennial international event is widely regarded as the electronics industry's foremost trade fair and presents the latest research, market and application trends, product innovations, and solutions pertaining to each of the expansive industry's many segments, extending from passive components and semiconductors to assemblies and systems. Electronica 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the esteemed event, celebrates and further encourages the industry's strides in paving the way for a sustainable, all-electric global society, and is expected to be the largest iteration to date, featuring more than 3,600 exhibitors and welcoming around 70,000 visitors.
KYOCERA AVX is exhibiting at booth 502 in hall B4 (B4.502). There, members of the company's European sales, marketing, and field application engineering teams will be showcasing a variety of innovative components engineered to enable e-mobility applications and the industry's global vision for a carbon-neutral future based on clean, renewable energy. The KYOCERA AVX exhibit will also feature product solutions ideal for use in high-reliability automotive, transportation, and communications applications. Featured applications include electric drive trains, wireless battery management systems (BMS), automated driver assistance systems (ADAS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), telematic control units (TCU), and in-vehicle communications, radar, LiDAR, fleet tracking, and smart entry systems. Featured products include:
- Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) that exhibit low parasitics, excellent EMI filtering capabilities, high capacitance values, and various voltage ratings over a wide temperature range and are available in chip, leaded, and stacked configurations in addition to unique geometries.
- The industry's widest range of high-reliability tantalum capacitors, which includes the smallest case size, highest temperature, and lowest DCL MnO2 solid tantalum technologies available on the market.
- An award-winning portfolio of conductive, low-profile, lead- and halogen-free solid electrolytic polymer capacitors that exhibit stable, high capacitance, low-ESR performance and a benign failure mode under recommended use conditions and offers and include the smallest, highest-voltage, and highest reliability polymer capacitors available on the market.
- An extensive portfolio of high-quality sensing and control products that make engines more efficient, emissions cleaner, and cars safer and are designed and produced according to the stringent requirements of the global automotive industry.
- A variety of unique connectors based on industry-proven contact technology and proven to provide robust, performance-driven solutions in a wide range of harsh-environment applications, including the industry's first dual-entry card-edge connectors, which also feature the company's lowest above-board height profile.
- Cutting-edge crystal devices, including crystal units and crystal oscillators engineered to utilize the full capability of quartz crystals and optimized to support the continued evolution of IoT applications, including low-ESR and temperature-stable CT2016RS Series in-vehicle crystal units with thermistors for smart entry systems and compact, high-frequency, and noise-resistant differential output oscillators for ADAS.
- Various types of surface-mount surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices based on unique simulation and fine processing technologies, including SAW filters designed to allow or prevent specific frequencies from passing through an electrical circuit.
- RF and microwave components, extending from antennas, thin-film capacitors, single-layer capacitors, ultra-broadband capacitors, crossovers, diplexers, high-directivity directional couplers, and fuses — including Accu-Guard® II low-current fuses, which offer the lowest current ratings in compact, LGA-terminated packages — to inductors, low-pass and band-pass filters, and RF/microwave ceramic capacitors, including miniature (01005–0805) KGU Series C0G (NP0) ultra-low ESR, high-self-resonant frequency capacitors for communications applications.
- High-reliability standard and ultra-small chip antennas rigorously tested to AEC-Q200 requirements, including A-Series all-in-one (LTE, GNSS, and NTN) embedded automotive broadband antennas and 2.4GHz automotive corner chip antennas.
- Low-, medium-, and high-power dry and oil-impregnated film capacitors based on polyester and polypropylene dielectrics that exhibit controlled self-healing capabilities, are engineered for power electronics applications rated for 75V to 100kV, and are ideal for applications ranging from DC filtering and semiconductor protection and tuning to discharge and high energy storage.
- Supercapacitors or double-layer capacitors that provide a unique combination of characteristics, including very high pulse power and capacitance densities.
For more information about the extensive KYOCERA AVX portfolio of innovative electronic components engineered to enable e-mobility, automotive, transportation, and communications applications and on display at Electronica 2024, please visit the links embedded here or visit booth B4.502. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.
About KYOCERA AVX
KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.
