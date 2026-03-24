KYOCERA AVX Showcases Power Electronics Components at APEC 2026

Exhibit highlights include varistors, capacitors, and connectors engineered for high-power, high-energy, and high-efficiency performance in demanding 5G, IoT, military and aerospace, high-temperature, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and medical applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is exhibiting at APEC 2026, also known as the IEEE Power Electronics Conference and Exposition, which is taking place this week — Sunday, March 22, through Thursday, March 26 — in San Antonio, Texas.

APEC showcases and celebrates the full scope of the power electronics industry, including both the practical and applied aspects of the business, and provides presenters, exhibitors, and attendees with unique opportunities to learn and share knowledge about the latest power electronics products, technologies, and solutions and to collaboratively shape the future of the innovative and impactful power electronics industry.

APEC is also one of the largest technical conferences in North America, annually welcoming more than 5,000 participants from over 50 countries — including equipment OEMs, power electronics engineers, component and assembly suppliers, manufacturing, quality, and test engineers, compliance engineers, and sales and marketing personnel — as well as the largest power electronics showcase in North America, featuring an average of around 300 exhibitors a year.

At the KYOCERA AVX exhibition (Booth #1333), technical personnel — including Lead Technical Applications Engineer Daniel West, Senior Director of Global Sales Greg Dalton, Associate Product Marketing Manager Kalli Todd, and Technical Sales Manager Hank Merkle — are showcasing a variety of varistors, capacitors, and connectors engineered for high-power, high-energy, and high-efficiency performance in demanding 5G, IoT, military and aerospace, high-temperature, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and medical applications.

KYOCERA AVX 2026 APEC Exhibit highlights include:

Multilayer varistors, like the relatively new-to-market AMTS series advanced motor transient suppressor varistors, which are designed to provide both bidirectional transient voltage protection and EMI/RFI suppression in electric motor circuits, as well as to save installation space and reduce assembly costs and time compared to adding additional EMC capacitors. The series features multilayer zinc-oxide transient voltage suppressors and temperature-stable, EMI-filtering X7R multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) in a space-saving, three-leaded, epoxy-encapsulated radial package that's qualified to AEC-Q200 and rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C. Ideal applications for AMTS series varistors include EMI filtering, surge protection, and inductive switching and load dump circuits in power supplies and DC motors deployed in the automotive, transportation, and electric vehicle industries.

A wide variety of MLCCs that exhibit low parasitics, excellent EMI filtering capabilities, high capacitance values, and various voltage ratings over a wide temperature range and are available in chip, leaded, and stacked configurations in addition to unique geometries. One such series, 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors (UBCs), recently introduced four new part-numbers designed to better satisfy surging cross-market demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical communication systems. This series exhibits reliable, repeatable, ultra-broadband RF/Microwave performance from 7kHz to 110GHz in addition to ultra-low insertion loss, flat frequency response, and excellent return loss. 550/560 Series UBCs have a rugged, one-piece construction available in EIA 01005, 0201, and 0402 cases and are rated for frequencies extending from 7kHz to 110GHz, capacitance values spanning 1–220nF with ±10–100% capacitance tolerance, working voltages up to 100V, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C. They're ideal for DC blocking, AC coupling, bypassing, and feedback applications in a wide range of high-speed, ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter wave (mmWave) optical communication systems.

An award-winning portfolio of conductive, low-profile, lead- and halogen-free solid electrolytic polymer capacitors that exhibit stable, high capacitance, low-ESR performance and a benign failure mode under recommended use conditions and offer the smallest, highest-voltage, and highest reliability polymer capacitors available on the market.

Aluminum electrolytic chip capacitors that deliver high-CV, high endurance, and very low ESR performance in smaller packages than competing can-type aluminum capacitors and specialized conductive polymer and hybrid electrolytic versions that also exhibit higher tolerance for ripple currents, inrush currents, and high temperatures than standard versions.

Supercapacitors or double-layer capacitors that provide a unique combination of characteristics, including very high pulse power and capacitance densities.

A selection of unique connectors based on industry-proven contact technology and proven to provide robust, performance-driven solutions in a wide range of harsh-environment applications, including the relatively new-to-market 9288-000 Series hermaphroditic wire-to-wire (WTW) and wire-to-board (WTB) connectors for lighting and industrial applications. These unique two-piece connectors facilitate WTW termination with two identical mating halves, which simplifies BOMs, and WTB termination with one those halves and an SMT version. Both halves feature glass-filled PBT insulators equipped with plastic latches for good mechanical retention, the company's field-proven poke-home contact technology for quick, easy, and tool-free in-field wire termination, and phosphor bronze contacts with lead-free tin-over-nickel plating for durable, reliable, high-integrity connections and excellent electrical and mechanical performance. 9288-000 Series connectors are currently available with 2–4 contacts on a 5mm pitch, compatible with 16–18AWG solid or stranded wire, and rated for 6A (18AWG) or 7A (16AWG), 600VAC RMS or the DC equivalent, 20 mating cycles, three wire replacement cycles, and operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C. They are also UL approved and RoHS compliant and shipped in tape and reel or bulk packaging.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's APEC 2026 exhibition and its extensive selection of tested, proven, and globally trusted power electronics products — including multilayer varistors, MLCCs (extending from leaded, surface-mount, feedthrough, and military and aerospace qualified versions to other advanced MLCC products), polymer capacitors, aluminum electrolytic chip capacitors, supercapacitors, and connectors (ranging from wire-to-wire, wire-to-board, and board-to-board to specialty connectors) — please visit the links embedded here (for catalogs) and above (for product pages) or visit them on-site in San Antonio, Texas, March 22–26 at booth #1333. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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