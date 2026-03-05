Kyowa Hakko's EYEMUSE® Postbiotic Featured in The World's First Postbiotic Eye Gummy

"Quality and science come first, so our partners can formulate with confidence and communicate with care," said Katie Emerson, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. "We are proud to be an ingredient partner behind new product innovation for consumers around the world."

EYEMUSE® is a heat-treated probiotic strain, also described as a postbiotic, identified as Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, discovered by its parent company, Kirin Holdings, Ltd. in Japan. EYEMUSE supports eye health and is known to help reduce digital stress-related eye fatigue and discomfort, and in vitro studies suggest it may help filter blue light.

Supported by patents and peer-reviewed studies from Japan in 2018 and 2020, EYEMUSE™ features a unique, heat-inactivated form of Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110 that has been shown in human trials to help reduce screen-related eye fatigue and support comfort during prolonged use of digital devices.

Research indicates that KW3110 helps maintain visual performance by improving measures such as critical flicker frequency—an indicator of eye fatigue—and offering cellular-level support against blue light-related stress. Laboratory studies conducted by Kyowa Hakko further suggest that EYEMUSE™ helps the eyes filter blue light, keeping eyes more comfortable and resilient.

In a recent The Daily Caller article, which profiled pharmacist and father Devan Patel, who was working to ease his daughter's screen-related eye strain, he developed The Eye Mazen Gummy concept, which combines EYEMUSE® with ingredients including Cognizin® citicoline and other nutrients in a gummy format for kids and adults.

"Today's screen-heavy lifestyles bring new considerations for eye health," Patel told The Daily Caller. "That inspired me to explore a more modern approach to nutritional support for families."

The launch of THE EYE-MAZEN GUMMY marks a milestone in consumer innovation by bridging rigorous science with everyday wellness. Both formulas are available on the Zen Nutrients website. That is the same website where consumers can review ingredient details and directions for use by age, reflecting a shared commitment to helping families support eye health in today's screen-filled world.

About EYEMUSE®

EYEMUSE® is a proprietary postbiotic ingredient for eye health made from heat-killed Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Developed by Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., EYEMUSE® is supported by published in vitro, in vivo, and human clinical research exploring the connection between eye health and immune response. Studies suggest EYEMUSE® stimulates immune cells that produce regulatory cytokines such as IL‑10, helping support a balanced immune response that may reduce the effects of blue light and occasional digital stress‑related eye fatigue and other ocular discomforts. As a postbiotic, EYEMUSE® offers stability advantages versus live probiotics, including greater heat resistance and no refrigeration requirements. For more information, visit EYEMUSEhealth.com .

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin®, has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high-quality, high-purity products. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com .

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, Eyemuse® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, and L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com .

