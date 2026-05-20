Kyowa Hakko to Highlight Cognitive Health at Complementary Medicines Australia Innovation Day 2026

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc., a global leader in science-backed specialty health ingredients, will spotlight the growing relevance of cognitive health in the Australian supplement market at the Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA) Innovation Day 2026 in Sydney, Australia, later this month. Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Dr. Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, will host a session titled "Cognizin®: Premium Citicoline for Cognitive Performance and Long-Term Brain Health."

CMA Innovation Day is one of Australia's premier annual gatherings for the complementary medicines supply chain. The event provides a unique forum for ingredient suppliers, brand owners, formulators, and retail buyers to discover the latest innovations shaping the market for vitamins, minerals, and supplements in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

As consumer demand for daily cognitive support continues to grow, science-backed ingredients are playing an increasingly critical role in next-generation supplement formulations. Dr. Citrolo's presentation will examine the science behind Cognizin and how it supports cognitive health through multiple complementary mechanisms. Notably, Cognizin is the only citicoline ingredient to hold status with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), reflecting the rigorous quality and safety standards that have made it a trusted choice for global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors.

"Cognitive health is a rapidly growing priority for Australian consumers and the brands that serve them," said Dr. Citrolo. "This presentation will give attendees a clear picture of the science behind Cognizin and why it represents a premium, differentiated ingredient for any brain health product strategy."

Designed to address evolving consumer needs—from gaining a competitive mental edge to providing long-term brain health support—Cognizin drives innovation and delivers meaningful benefits in today's expanding wellness landscape. CMA attendees interested in evidence-based cognitive health ingredients are encouraged to participate in Dr. Citrolo's session on May 21, 2026, at 2:35 PM AEST as part of Session 3: Innovating with Ingredients. The full Innovation Day program is available at CMAustralia.org.au/events, and more information about Cognizin can be found at Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA (Kyowa)

Kyowa Hakko USA serves as the North and South American headquarters for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in specialty ingredients within Kirin Holdings' Health Science group. Building on over 75 years of fermentation innovation and Kirin's 100+ year legacy of fermentation excellence, Kyowa delivers premium, science-backed branded ingredients to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, functional food, beverage, and wellness industries. The portfolio features branded solutions like Cognizin® Citicoline, Setria® Glutathione, Pantesin® Pantethine, and EYEMUSE® Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110. Committed to quality, sustainability, and creating shared value, Kyowa empowers partners to create transformative health solutions, advancing Kirin's vision of improving health and well-being. For more information, visit Kyowa-USA.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, developed by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically patented form of citicoline with over 35 years of research, development, and application experience. Backed by Kyowa's 75-year legacy of biotech innovation and Kirin Holdings' century-long fermentation expertise, Cognizin® is produced through state-of-the-art fermentation technology, ensuring superior purity and quality. Clinically tested to support mental energy, focus, attention, and memory, this premium functional ingredient is GRAS, pure, allergen-free, and highly stable. Trusted by global partners in the nutraceutical and wellness sectors, Cognizin® advances Kirin's Health Science mission to enhance quality of life through cognitive health solutions. For more information, visit Cognizin.com.

CONTACT: Maria Stanieich, [email protected], 551-482-9968

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A