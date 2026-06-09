Kyowa Hakko USA's Cognizin® Citicoline Featured in Wellex's New Creatine Well

A Precision-Formulated Creatine Product, Designed Around Brain Energy, Cellular Resilience, and Women's Physiology

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Hakko USA today announced that Wellex, a women's supplement brand founded by Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, ND, is the newest brand partner for Cognizin® citicoline. The partnership debuts with Creatine Well, Wellex's precision-formulated creatine product featuring Cognizin®, a clinically researched ingredient with cognitive benefits.

Using the theory that women need fewer, but higher-quality supplements, Creatine Well puts that philosophy into practice with three ingredients selected for clinical relevance: Cognizin® Citicoline, Pürest Creatine™, and Sharp-PS® Phosphatidylserine. The formula contains no sweeteners, flavors, caffeine, or fillers, and delivers creatine as a micronized, fully dissolvable, unflavored powder for routine use.

"Creatine Well represents a new way of thinking in women's supplementation," said Katie Emerson, PhD(c), RD, CISSN, the Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. "The decision to pair Cognizin® and creatine by Dr. Goldspink demonstrates a deep understanding of how these ingredients work together to support brain energy metabolism. This formulation is the kind of clinically grounded, founder-led product that moves the supplement industry forward."

"Women don't need more supplements; they need better systems," Dr. Goldspink, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Wellex, said in the company's launch release. "The wellness industry has become increasingly complex and optimization-focused, but most meaningful health outcomes still come from supporting foundational systems consistently and intelligently."

Cognizin® citicoline brings more than a decade of clinical research on brain energy metabolism, cognitive performance, and mental clarity through focus, reaction time, and memory to a creatine supplement. The creatine product category has historically ignored the brain entirely and marketed muscle performance, strength, and exercise recovery. The brain health angle is what makes Creatine Well distinct from everything else in that category.

Kyowa Hakko produces Cognizin® using its proprietary fermentation process, creating a patented form of citicoline known for its purity, stability, and consistent absorption. Peer-reviewed research supports Cognizin®'s effectiveness in improving attention, focus, and overall cognitive function.

Creatine Well is now available on the Wellex website and will soon be available on Amazon and Fullscript.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high-quality, high-purity products. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit cognizin.com.

About Wellex

Wellex is an evidence-based supplement and research company focused on women's health, targeted nutritional formulations, and science-driven education. Its products are developed with an emphasis on clinical relevance, transparency, and formulation integrity. The company's flagship product, Papillex®, is currently being evaluated in a Health Canada-approved human clinical trial, reflecting Wellex's ongoing commitment to evidence-based innovation and moving the industry forward. Visit wellex.co for more information.

About Creatine Well

Creatine Well™ was developed from the belief that creatine supplementation should be held to a far higher standard than what currently exists in much of the market. Rather than following trends, Wellex formulated Creatine Well™ around purity and transparency, selecting Pürest Creatine™ for its exceptionally low impurity profile, third-party verification, and highly controlled manufacturing process. The formula combines high-purity creatine monohydrate with targeted cognitive support ingredients, including Cognizin® Citicoline and phosphatidylserine, to support both physical performance and mental function in one streamlined daily formula. The format is a clean, unflavoured powder free from sweeteners, gums, and unnecessary fillers. Designed with women's wellness, cognition, strength, recovery, and healthy aging in mind, Creatine Well™ reflects Wellex's broader philosophy that formulation integrity matters just as much as the ingredients themselves.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A