Kyros Sets Course for Future Growth with Jim McDonnell at the Helm as New Chief Growth Officer

Kyros

29 Jan, 2024, 10:23 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros, a technology-enabled services company with a mission to remove barriers to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery services, is excited to announce Jim McDonnell as our new Chief Growth Officer. Jim brings a proven track record in growing community health program operations and is set to play a pivotal role in Kyros's ongoing expansion, growth and innovation.

A strategic business leader with over 20 years of unique and broad-based healthcare industry experience, Jim has developed and executed novel strategies, business models and innovative partnerships to address difficult challenges in the US healthcare system. Jim's healthcare experience includes business strategy, SaaS, Health IT, Commercial and Government Payers, Commercial and Government Contracting, Strategic Partnering/Joint Ventures, Sales and Channel Development.

On his appointment, McDonnell said, "I'm enthusiastic about leveraging my experience in healthcare strategy and community health program operations to further our mission of revolutionizing SUD recovery services. I'm excited to help grow Kyros's innovative approach, enhancing access to essential resources and support, and driving growth in this vital area of healthcare."

Daniel Larson, Founder and CEO of Kyros, said, "Jim McDonnell's addition as our Chief Growth Officer is a pivotal step for Kyros, bringing his innovative strategies and deep understanding of healthcare to spearhead our growth initiatives. Jim's appointment marks an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation for Kyros, and we are confident that his leadership will propel us to new heights in our quest to revolutionize SUD recovery services."

McDonnell's appointment as Chief Growth Officer at Kyros is a significant leap forward in the company's quest to transform SUD recovery services. With over two decades of rich and diverse experience in the healthcare industry, McDonnell's unique expertise in developing innovative strategies and forging impactful partnerships positions him as an ideal leader to drive Kyros's growth and expansion. His enthusiasm for enhancing access to crucial resources and support in SUD recovery aligns seamlessly with Kyros's mission. The Kyros team, under McDonnell's guidance, is set to embark on an exciting new phase of innovation and development, further solidifying their role as pioneers in the field of SUD recovery services.

About Kyros:
Kyros, established in 2021, is a leader in Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery, combining innovative technology with a commitment to transformative care. Our platform is designed to enhance access to treatment, connecting those affected by SUD with essential resources, support and the human touch. Founded by Daniel Larson, whose personal experience with SUD inspired a vision for comprehensive, timely, and personalized care, Kyros is dedicated to making effective treatment accessible to all.

