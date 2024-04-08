Kytopen announces appointment of industry executive Kevin Gutshall as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DENVER, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kytopen Corp., a leader in the development of manufacturing platforms and workflows for advanced therapeutic medicines, today announced the appointment of Kevin Gutshall as Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1st, 2024.

Mr. Gutshall will lead the commercialization and marketing of Kytopen's Flowfect Discover™ and Flowfect Tx™ platforms. He will also being responsible for the development of Kytopen's sales and field application teams.

Kevin Gutshall, Chief Commercial Officer at Kytopen

"With his strong background at the intersection of advanced therapeutic medicines and instrumentation commercialization over the past two decades, Kevin's experience, strategic thinking, and bias for action will allow him to expand Kytopen's manufacturing platform across the market," said Michael Chiu, PhD., CEO of Kytopen. "Kevin's joining completes the strategic plan to build our commercial operations as we start to deploy our revolutionary Flowfect Tx™ platform. Kevin's leadership will expand our customer engagements with the Flowfect platform to solve the manufacturing bottlenecks that exist within the industry."

Mr. Gutshall brings more than 25 years of sales, marketing, and strategic thinking to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Chief Business Officer at CellFE, a mechanical-based transfection platform, where he grew and launched their platform across multiple biotech and pharma partners. Prior to CellFE, he spent nearly two years at MaxCyte as VP of Corporate Business Development during their US Initial Public Offering. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gutshall spent 13 years at Sigma-Aldrich and then MilliporeSigma in strategy, business development, and corporate development roles. He holds a B.S. degree from Millersville University.

"Kytopen is poised to deliver a platform that dramatically transforms the scale and yield that current advanced therapeutic medicine developers are achieving," said Mr. Gutshall, Chief Commercial Officer. "I am thrilled to assume this leadership position during a period of dramatic market growth."

Kytopen recently announced the launch of their customer centric Technology Access Program as part of the overall commercial strategy for the deployment of the Flowfect Tx™ platform.

About Kytopen

Kytopen, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and with an R&D site in Denver, Colorado, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-viral manufacturing platforms to accelerate the processes of manufacturing, development, and discovery of advanced therapeutic applications. In May 2023, Kytopen unveiled the Flowfect Discover™, an automated high-throughput genome engineering system, and disclosed strategic partnerships with industry-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and translational academic medical centers. By combining Flowfect Discover™ with the large-scale manufacturing Flowfect Tx™ system in process development workflows, developers can now surmount manufacturing challenges during the discovery stage, fostering swifter and more cost-effective innovation. For more information on Flowfect®, please contact [email protected]

