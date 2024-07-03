L Catterton Appoints Miray Topay as Partner and Head of London Office

GREENWICH, Conn., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced the appointment of Miray Topay as Partner and Head of the firm's London office. As the firm continues to grow across Europe, Ms. Topay will work closely with L Catterton Europe Managing Partner Luigi Feola as well as the firm's global leadership to capitalize on the firm's strong opportunities in Europe.

Ms. Topay joins L Catterton from Bain Capital, where she served as a Partner in London and co-led the firm's consumer investing efforts across Europe, working closely with portfolio companies to drive international growth, unlock new value, and position differentiated consumer brands for enduring success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Miray to L Catterton," said Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. "Europe plays an important role in our global strategy, and her extensive network, strong track record, and intimate understanding of the consumer investment landscape – both in Europe and globally – make Miray a remarkable addition to our team."

"As a passionate consumer investor and brand-builder, I am excited to join a firm in L Catterton that I have deep admiration for and which has an exceptional reputation as the investment partner of choice for industry-leading consumer businesses," said Ms. Topay. "I look forward to working closely with Luigi and the European team, as well as the firm's partners and professionals globally, to support the growth and success of standout consumer brands while delivering for our investors."

"In recent months, we have continued to partner with some of the most innovative and iconic category-leading brands in Europe," said Luigi Feola, Managing Partner of L Catterton Europe. "Miray brings deep experience and shares our conviction in the near- and long-term strength of the investment opportunity set in Europe, and I am confident she will play a key role in helping us build on our momentum."

L Catterton has a long track record of investing in leading consumer businesses in Europe. More recently, the firm has announced investments in iconic, category-leading brands including Tod's Group, the Italian luxury fashion house, KIKO Milano, one of the largest privately-owned color cosmetics brands in the world, and AmaWaterways, the global, award-winning luxury river cruise line.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Contacts:

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton (U.S.)

[email protected]

+1 203 742 5185

SOURCE L Catterton