L7 Informatics Raises $13M in Series B Financing

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, a leader in enterprise-scale digital transformation and automation of scientific processes in the life sciences and healthcare domains, announced that it closed its Series B financing round. The financing was supported by previous investors along with several new investors, including Phoenix Venture Partners.

"We are very excited to join the L7 mission. The company's Enterprise Science Platform has the core flexibility and breadth needed to advance healthcare and life sciences R&D and manufacturing into a new digital age," said Dr. Zach Jonasson, Managing Partner of Phoenix Venture Partners.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate the commercialization of L7's Enterprise Science Platform™ (L7|ESP™), an industry-leading software platform that simplifies data management, digitalizes and automates workflows in the therapeutics, diagnostics, medicine, research, and agrochemical industries, in order to enable breakthrough efficiencies, better compliance, reduced costs, and improved operational velocity.

CEO Dr. Vasu Rangadass stated, "We appreciate the shared commitment of our investors to L7's vision of digitalizing healthcare and life sciences R&D and manufacturing processes. This investment will enable us to continue expanding our product portfolio to support the growing demand for innovation in workflow and data management in life sciences."

About L7 Informatics

The L7 mission is to revolutionize the scientific process by streamlining process and data management thereby accelerating precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and food value-chains. L7 Informatics provides software and services that enable digital transformation for scientific research and development. For more information, visit www.L7informatics.com.

About Phoenix Venture Partners

Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP) is a leading venture capital firm focused on industrial innovation. PVP invests in and partners with entrepreneurs to commercialize technologies transforming the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other major industries. PVP's team has a track record of founding, building, and investing in successful start-ups and assists portfolio companies with customer and supply chain partnerships, business development, and strategic and operational support. PVP is based in Silicon Valley with satellite offices in Seattle and New York. For more information, please visit www.phoenix-vp.com.

