L7 Informatics Releases L7|HUB™ On Top Of Industry-leading Enterprise Science Platform, L7|ESP™

L7|HUB is a repository of shared digital content for L7|ESP users. L7|ESP is a composable platform where citizen developers can use building-blocks to create more composite processes. L7|HUB enables users to reuse content and saves time to develop new processes. This shared and portable content helps expedite the implementation of L7|ESP and ensure best practices across the industry.

"While the traditional processes can be prolonged, costly, and inflexible, we've created L7|HUB as part of our digital-first approach," said Robert Zeigler, L7's Vice President of Product Development. Adding, "We empower citizen developers to build, run, and modify processes faster, at a lower cost with agility and responsiveness."

Via the L7|HUB, L7|ESP comes with robust and standardized content available for installation, including Data Models/Entities, Methods (Protocols/Workflows/Workflow Chains), Analytical Pipelines, Connectors, Reports, Dashboard Widgets, and Applets/Apps. L7 has organized the content in a searchable storefront, and L7|ESP users can use the builders applications, a low-code/no-code development tool, to pull content down from the L7|HUB, compose new solutions, and build new reusable primitives, thus creating "building-blocks."

"The release of L7|HUB will make it easier for our customers, partners, and our services team to quickly and easily store, share, and reuse content from one place to another. The ability to share these building blocks will help speed up time to implementation, as well as equip, and build an even larger scientific community around L7|ESP," commented Zeigler.

About L7 Informatics:

At L7 Informatics, Inc. , our mission is to revolutionize scientific processes and data management to accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and nutrition value chains. Our end-to-end solutions and services enable researchers to make new genomics discoveries, precision therapeutics manufacturers to create higher fidelity therapies, health systems to provide superior diagnostics and standard of care, and precision agriculture to meet tomorrow's needs.

