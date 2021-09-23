L7 Informatics Signs Agreement with ATCC, a Premier Biological Materials Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, a leader in enterprise-scale digital transformation and automation of scientific processes in the life sciences, announced that it will begin collaborating with ATCC to help enhance the digitalization of its manufacturing and laboratory operations. ATCC, a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization, will work with L7|ESP to evaluate its platform benefits to determine feasibility within its manufacturing environment.

L7|ESP is a unified and composable platform with a single data fabric that reduces the total cost of operations while enabling the digital transformation of biologics operations, including research, process development, clinical operations, manufacturing, and quality control. This FDA regulatory compliant platform comes with several pre-built, best-in-class apps. Additionally, L7| ESP's REST API library and Python SDK enable flexibility and extensibility to meet customer-specific requirements.

L7 Informatics is continuously adding new applications with each release. Gartner recently recognized L7 as a Cool Vendor in Life Sciences, a sample vendor for cell and gene therapy platforms in eight different Hype Cycle reports, and highlighted L7|ESP for biologics manufacturing, quality control and molecular diagnostics markets in a recent Market Guide for Laboratory Informatics.

"ATCC offers the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions, and they are a leader in biological and published laboratory standards. L7|ESP, with its unique technical strength and flexibility, is excited for the opportunity to collaborate with ATCC on its current workflow needs and future standards distribution," said Trent Carrier, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Operating Officer at L7 Informatics.

About L7 Informatics

At L7 Informatics, Inc., our mission is to revolutionize scientific process and data management to accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and nutrition value-chains.

Our end-to-end solutions and services enable researchers to make new genomics discoveries, precision therapeutics manufacturers to create higher fidelity therapies, health systems to provide superior diagnostics and standard of care, and precision agriculture to meet tomorrow's needs.

