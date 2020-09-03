LA Auto Show Rescheduled to May of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Auto Show® held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center will move six months into the spring of 2021. Originally planned for November 20-29, 2020, the Public Show will now be held on May 21-31, 2021. Press Days (also known as AutoMobility LA™) have been rescheduled from November 18-19, 2020 to May 19-20, 2021.

"We are appreciative for the continued support from the LA Convention Center, the City of Los Angeles and all of our automotive partners," said Lisa Kaz CEO of the LA Auto Show. "Memorial Day Weekend is a fantastic time for enhanced outdoor activations and product debuts. The LA weather creates exciting new opportunities for a spring show."

As an essential force in the new car sales ecosystem so vital to the Los Angeles economy, the new show dates provide a much-needed boost to local dealerships at a critical time. "We are extremely excited for the May dates of the LA Auto Show. The Memorial Day Holiday is always an important time for our dealerships. We eagerly anticipate the excitement the show creates amongst consumers, who look forward to experiencing the newest vehicles live and in-person," said David Ellis, President of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association (GLANCDA).

In keeping with its long-standing reputation as a premier global automotive event, attendees can expect to see the newest and hottest vehicles as well as experience engaging interactive exhibits, test drives and outdoor activations. While continuing to create a memorable and fun experience, the well-being of attendees and overall community remains the top priority of show organizers.

Founded in 1907, the LA Auto Show®, one of the world's premier auto shows and cherished LA icon will take place May 21-31, 2021 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. AutoMobility LA, the show's Press and Trade Days will take place May 19-20, 2021. AutoMobility LA is where the auto industry unveils groundbreaking new vehicle and tech innovations, while making strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. The LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealers Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

