L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Health Plans Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines at their Community Resource Centers across Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan announced today the launch of free, walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine events at seven of their jointly operated Community Resource Centers across Los Angeles County.

Attendees who receive a flu or COVID-19 vaccine at these events, taking place from September 13 to November 8, 2024, will receive a $20 grocery gift card, while supplies last. The announcement marks the sixth consecutive year the Community Resource Centers offer no-cost vaccines to communities across the nation's most populous county.

The events will offer flu vaccines to individuals aged 3 and older, including the formulation for individuals 65 and older. COVID-19 vaccines will be available to individuals aged 12 and older. Additionally, blood sugar and blood pressure readings will be available for individuals aged 18 and older.

"For the past five years, we've provided about 10,400 vaccines at our Community Resource Centers as part of our goal of offering preventative health measures to members and the broader community," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise Health Plan. "These vaccine events are a great example of how our Centers are achieving that goal for the benefit of all Angelenos."

The need for these resources is immense. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that, during the 2022-2023 flu season, more than 360,000 Americans were hospitalized from influenza-related illnesses and that vaccinated individuals were 40 to 70 percent less likely to become hospitalized.

"Getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccines this season is crucial for protecting yourself and those around you from serious illness," said John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care. "As we approach the winter months, when respiratory viruses are more prevalent, it's more important than ever to be proactive. And with cases on the rise, now is the time to strengthen our community's health by ensuring everyone is vaccinated, helping to reduce the strain on our healthcare system and protect the most vulnerable among us."

While flu and COVID-19 vaccinations offer protection for everyone, they are especially important for children and older adults. According to the CDC, unvaccinated children represented nearly 90 percent of flu-related pediatric deaths during the 2023-2024 flu season. The CDC has also warned that individuals ages 65 and older are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. That age group accounts for 70 to 85 percent of flu-related deaths and 50-to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations.

To learn more about the Community Resource Centers and the classes, programs and services that promote overall health and well-being, visit CommunityResourceCenterLA.org.

A full schedule of all the vaccine events is below:

Friday, September 13 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Norwalk

11721 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650

Saturday, September 28 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in West L.A.

11173 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Friday, October 4 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Lynwood

3200 East Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, CA 90262

Saturday, October 5 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in El Monte

3570 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Monday, October 7 | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Long Beach

5599 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

Friday, October 11 | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Resource Center in East L.A.

4801 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

Friday, November 8 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Panorama City

7868 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

