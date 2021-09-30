L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Offer FREE, Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Flu Vaccine Clinics

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A. Care Health Plan announced today that their jointly operated Community Resource Centers will host 10 drive-thru/walk-up flu vaccine clinics across Los Angeles County – between Sept. 30 and Nov. 6 – at no cost for area residents aged 3 years and older.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the winter season approaches, the importance of receiving a flu vaccine increases, particularly as many people return to schools and workplaces.

"Flu season is here, and, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in infections fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, it is crucial that everyone get the flu vaccination," said James Cruz, M.D., chief medical officer at Blue Shield Promise. "As individuals return to classrooms or workplaces, we are particularly committed to protecting those living in the communities we serve from the severity of the flu virus and helping ensure they stay healthy."

Flu vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last. While advance registration is preferred, it is not necessary. All individuals aged 3 years and older who get a flu vaccine will receive a gift item, and at the Boyle Heights and Palmdale locations, there will be a food giveaway for all who receive the flu vaccine. Gift items and food will be given away while supplies last.

"While we dodged a COVID-19 and flu 'twindemic' last season, it could very well happen this season," said Richard Seidman, M.D., MPH, L.A. Care chief medical officer. "It would be unfortunate if it were to happen since there are effective, life-saving vaccines for both the flu and COVID-19 – and they are more accessible than ever before."

L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise have collaborated with USC Pharmacy to administer up to 400 flu vaccine doses per clinic. Given the large drive-thru format, they have also joined with several schools, community colleges and others to convert their venues into pop-up flu vaccine clinics.

While some individuals may receive a COVID-19 booster dose soon, health experts remind the public that receiving both vaccines at or around the same time is safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes that receiving the flu vaccine is especially important for individuals at high risk of flu complications, including children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions. If individuals have concerns or questions about receiving the flu vaccine, they should consult with their physician.

For more information about the Community Resource Centers, visit activehealthyinformed.org.

Dates and locations of the drive-thru/walk-up flu vaccine clinics are listed below:

Thursday, Sept. 30 – Los Angeles

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Los Angeles City College Lot 1 – 4100 Marathon St., Los Angeles, 90029

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Boyle Heights (will include food giveaway)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

USC Parking Lot – 1701 Zonal Ave., Los Angeles, 90033

Friday, Oct. 8 – Wilmington

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Harbor College – 1111 Figueroa Pl., Wilmington, 90744

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Inglewood (DRIVE-THRU ONLY)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center – 9900 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Palmdale (will include food giveaway)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Palmdale High School Football Field Parking Lot - 2137 E. Ave R Palmdale, CA 93550

(On 20th St. East - between Ave. R and Palmdale Blvd.)

Friday, Oct. 22 – El Sereno

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church - 2241 N. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, 90032

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Pacoima

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mary Immaculate School - 10390 Remick Ave, Pacoima, CA 91331

Saturday, Oct. 30 – El Monte

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

El Monte High School - 3048 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Lynwood

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lynwood High School – 4050 E. Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, 90262

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Pomona

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Palomares Park – 499 E. Arrow Hwy., Pomona, 91767

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 400,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.3 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's vulnerable and low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, visit lacare.org or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

