L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Reopen Resource Centers and Offer Free Wi-Fi for Telehealth Appointments

The four centers – located in Pomona, Lynwood, East L.A. and Palmdale –will have staff on-site to help with member services support, enrollment in local and state assistance programs and support finding a range of resources such as food and housing assistance. The centers also have a newly added feature: free Wi-Fi for anyone needing telehealth services.

Given the significant increase in demand for telehealth appointments during the pandemic – and the reality that many low-income individuals lack robust mobile data plans – L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise are enhancing community members' access to high-quality health care through telehealth hubs at each resource center location.

"The centers are taking all precautions recommended by public health officials to ensure that we can provide services in a safe manner," said Francisco Oaxaca, L.A. Care Chief of Communications and Community Relations. "While we have been offering virtual programming during the shutdown to help our communities be active, healthy and informed, we are excited to once again welcome individuals in person and by appointment for the personalized experience they deserve."

The Community Resource Centers in Pomona and Lynwood are open now on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Community Resource Centers in East L.A. and Palmdale will open on October 1 with the same hours and days of operation. Safety is a top priority, so all who enter will undergo a temperature scan, all will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and there will be frequent cleanings.

"Many community members are in need," said Kellie Todd Griffin, Senior Director, Community and Provider Engagement, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "In safely reopening our centers, we are ensuring the community will have access to the support and services they need while navigating through this difficult time. The centers will serve as a resource where they can connect to their communities."

The reopening of the centers is part of the two health plans' collaboration to transition L.A. Care Family Resource Centers to a larger network of co-branded L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers to serve more Angelenos.

Announced in September 2019, L.A Care and Blue Shield Promise are investing a combined $146 million as part of a five-year commitment to jointly operate 14 Community Resource Centers across Los Angeles County. This unique collaboration will help improve health outcomes in local communities and the quality of life for members of the two health plans. Improved health outcomes will also reduce health care costs over time.

The resource centers are open to members of the two health plans and the entire community. While it is not yet safe to resume the more robust in-person services that were offered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – including fitness and nutrition classes – the centers offer on-demand virtual classes that everyone can find at YouTube.com/activehealthyinformed.

Two new Community Resource Centers in Metro LA (Koreatown adjacent) and El Monte are expected to open in the coming months.

To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, including how to make an appointment, visit activehealthyinformed.org.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.2 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's vulnerable and low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, visit lacare.org or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal, Cal MediConnect, Medicare Advantage HMO, and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 400,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Mashi Nyssen

(626) 436-4345

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan