L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Set to Open their First Jointly Operated Community Resource Center

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan today invited community leaders to their first jointly operated Community Resource Center for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new center, which will open to the public early next month, is part of the $146 million commitment announced in September 2019 to jointly operate 14 such locations across Los Angeles County. The new resource center is located at 696 West Holt Avenue, in the heart of Pomona.

The Community Resource Center in Pomona will offer a wide variety of exercise, nutrition and health management classes in a safe, fun and inclusive space for local residents at no cost. This is the first of seven new centers that will open in the coming years. Seven existing centers will be either renovated or moved to larger locations.

"The centers will offer services and resources to our members and the community that will keep them active, healthy and informed," said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO. "Ultimately, the resource centers will help to improve health outcomes and reduce health care costs over time."

L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise will tailor programs to meet specific wellness needs in each community we serve. Through our community outreach representatives, on-site care managers, and community health workers, the health plans will provide tools and resources to meet local health needs, including preventive screenings.

The Community Resource Center in Pomona is a 12,000-square-foot facility, much larger than the existing centers, giving the health plans the space to accommodate community local organizations that will help connect visitors to much needed social resources.

"Beyond traditional health and wellness offerings, the centers will also offer personalized services to members from both plans, including on-site care management," said Dr. Greg Buchert, President and CEO, Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "Our two plans have a long history working together, and this new collaboration will allow us to leverage our respective strengths for the benefit of everyone in the Pomona area who uses the centers."

For more information about the Community Resource Center collaboration, please visit activehealthyinformed.org.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves nearly 2.2 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's vulnerable and low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, visit lacare.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Blue Shield of California and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not-for-profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, a health plan wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offers Medi-Cal, Cal MediConnect, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for its nearly 500,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit blueshieldca.com/promise. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

