LA COUNTY LEADERSHIP ATTEMPTS TO BLOCK TEAMSTERS REPRESENTATION

County Wastes Taxpayer Dollars to Block Attorneys from Organizing with Local 986

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 986 is calling out Los Angeles County leadership for spending taxpayer dollars on high-priced outside lawyers to fight workers, even as residents continue to demand real solutions to pressing quality of life issues across the county.

A clear majority of deputy and senior deputy county counsel attorneys have chosen Teamsters representation. Despite this, the county has retained Sheppard Mullin — a notorious union-busting firm with rates reaching up to $1,200 per hour — and is attempting to delay certification through unnecessary legal maneuvering.

"At a time when families across Los Angeles County are demanding safer communities, better services, and real accountability, County leadership is choosing to spend public money fighting workers instead," said Raymond B. Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "This is about priorities. Taxpayer dollars should be used to improve quality of life, not to block public servants from having a voice on the job."

Local 986 is urging the Board of Supervisors to step in immediately, stop the waste, and respect the clear will of the majority of county counsel attorneys.

Affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Teamsters Local 986 represents more than 30,000 workers across Southern California and Nevada in industries including airlines, transportation, logistics, and the public sector. For more information go to www.local986.org

Contact:

Rene Holliday, (909) 630-5611

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 986