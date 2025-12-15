TEAMSTERS ORGANIZE 1,000 PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY

California Workers Join 260,000 Public Sector Teamsters Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 986 has successfully organized over 1,000 public sector workers across Los Angeles County in the second half of the year, bringing powerful representation to workers throughout the region.

The new Teamsters work in the City of Signal Hill, City of Commerce, City of Tustin, City of Montebello, LA Metro, City of Paramount, City of West Covina, City of Wildomar, and Los Angeles County. They provide public services in a wide range of job classifications and departments, including transportation, parks and recreation, customer service, code enforcement, public works, finance, and public safety.

"We're proud to welcome a thousand new members into the Local 986 family," said Ray Whitmer, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "These workers are the backbone of communities throughout southern California and deserve strong union representation. We look forward to helping them secure their first Teamsters contracts."

"Joining the Teamsters means unstoppable strength, powerful contracts, financial security, and a voice through day-to-day representation on the issues that truly matter and shape our future," Regino Torres, a supervisory probation officer in LA County and new Teamster.

Teamsters Local 986 represents nearly 30,000 members across the western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit local986.org.

