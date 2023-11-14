"La Familia del Barrio" Brings Hilarity to Your Ears: A Milestone Crossover from Animation to Audio Podcast Unveiled by reVolver Podcasts

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is proud to announce a groundbreaking entertainment crossover that will leave you in stitches. "La Familia del Barrio," the iconic 2D animated comedy series created by F3 Media, is set to embark on a new audio adventure as an engaging podcast. This exciting transformation is a milestone for the world of animated content, and it's happening right here at reVolver Podcasts.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, lauds the innovative crossover, stating: "At reVolver Podcasts, we're always on the lookout for fresh and exciting ways to entertain our audience. 'La Familia del Barrio' is a shining example of pushing the boundaries of podcasting. This unique project marks a significant moment in the podcasting industry, as we explore innovative avenues for engaging and delighting our listeners. We're thrilled to be part of this incredible evolution."

"La Familia del Barrio", originally created in 2004, is a beloved 2D animated comedy series that offers a humorous peek into the life of a quirky Mexican family with a distinctive take on current events. Renowned for its fearless humor, the series gained an enthusiastic following early on. After achieving initial success on YouTube, MTV Latin America commissioned a total of ninety-four 30-minute episodes spanning five seasons. The next exciting chapter in the family's journey includes an upcoming movie currently in production, scheduled for release in 2024.

F3 Media, the animation studio behind "La Familia del Barrio," is headquartered in Mexico City and maintains a presence in Guadalajara, Queretaro, and Los Angeles. Founded by Arturo Navarro and Teco Lebrija, F3 Media boasts over 20 years of experience in developing and producing animation content for Latin America and a global audience. Both Navarro and Lebrija have been inspired by U.S. and European animation from a young age, leading them to independently create "La Familia del Barrio" in 2004. This comedy series quickly gained popularity on social media and MTV, cementing its status as a Latin American sensation.

Teco Lebrija, the Creator of "La Familia del Barrio," shares his excitement for the collaboration with reVolver Podcasts: "We are thrilled to be working with reVolver on the launch of this new podcast in the U.S. market. 'La Familia del Barrio' is a very well-known comedy series in Latin America, but we have always dreamt of reaching the U.S. audience. This is the opportunity we've been waiting for."

The partnership between reVolver Podcasts and F3 Media promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable listening experience to the audience, while also opening the door for future innovations in the realms of animated content and podcasting. Stay tuned for "La Familia del Barrio" on reVolver Podcasts as it takes its laughter-inducing journey into the world of audio podcasting, making you laugh in an entirely new way.

reVolver Podcasts programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

