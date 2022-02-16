La June Montgomery Tabron Named to TIAA Board of Trustees.

"La June's meaningful experience as a thought leader and innovative strategist in the philanthropic sector will inform TIAA's business goals and objectives as it meets the evolving needs of our individual and institutional clients," said James R. Chambers, Chairman of the TIAA Board of Trustees. "Her appointment is the latest expression of TIAA's commitment to collaborating with industry leaders from diverse sectors who bring unparalleled skill, expertise and insights to our organization."

Since joining the Kellogg Foundation in 1987, Tabron has risen to become the organization's first woman and first African American chief executive, leading the work to support thriving children, working families and equitable communities at one of the largest private foundations in the United States.

Currently, Tabron serves on the Kellogg Company board and chairs the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust. She also serves on other boards, including Battle Creek Community Health Partners and Bronson Healthcare Group.

Tabron holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management. She received honorary doctorates from Grand Valley State University, Ithaca College, Marygrove College and Union Institute & University. She is a certified public accountant. In 2020, Tabron was named the recipient of the Bynum Tudor Fellowship at Kellogg College in Oxford, England.

