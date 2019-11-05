La Quinta® by Wyndham Eases Stress on Busiest Business Travel Day of the Year

La Quinta is encouraging its guests to take a breather while they take care of business before the holiday rush with its new Take a Paws Project. On the busiest day for business travel, select La Quinta hotels in New York City and Chicago will offer frazzled travelers access to special amenities alongside its signature services – like free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, comfortable bedding, and more – to help them triumph in their travels. Guests can say "ohm" to zen offerings, including weighted blankets for anxiety-free sleep, endorphin-producing fitness and meditation classes, and a special pet therapy session in the lobby, where they can experience the naturally relaxing influence of furry friends.

"As someone who travels more than 200 days a year, I fully understand how last-minute travel right before the holidays can be extremely stressful," said Krishna Paliwal, president of La Quinta by Wyndham. "A longtime champion of business travelers, La Quinta understands the unique challenges they face, and is committed to helping them succeed on the road every day of the year. This year, we're raising the bar on relaxation for travelers with a calming take on the amenities they need to get the job done when they need them the most: on the busiest business travel day of the year."

SURVEY SAYS: THE STRESS STRUGGLE IS REAL

La Quinta's survey tapped into the mindset of today's business traveler leading up to the busiest business travel day of the year to understand how stress affects them on the road and how travel affects their relationships with their pets:

On the Road Again

Everybody's doing it: Nearly all (96%) business travelers have had to travel for work the week before Thanksgiving, with 86% saying they're likely to do so this year.

Nearly all (96%) business travelers have had to travel for work the week before Thanksgiving, with 86% saying they're likely to do so this year. Hang in there: Almost all (92%) business travelers say they are impacted by stress while on a business trip; of those likely to travel the week before Thanksgiving this year, 81% feel they'll likely experience stress as a result this year as well.

Almost all (92%) business travelers say they are impacted by stress while on a business trip; of those likely to travel the week before Thanksgiving this year, 81% feel they'll likely experience stress as a result this year as well. Hot to (turkey) trot: A majority (58%) of career commuters would feel less stressed working late every night the week before Thanksgiving than going on a business trip that week, but 53% say they'd rather go on an unexpected trip the week before Thanksgiving than sit next to the most annoying guest at Thanksgiving dinner.

Gimme a Break

Feeling the pressure: Stress related to business travel impacts business travelers in many ways, such as making it harder to relax (54%), feeling anxious or moody (49%), difficulty sleeping (45%), and developing headaches or migraines (35%).

Stress related to business travel impacts business travelers in many ways, such as making it harder to relax (54%), feeling anxious or moody (49%), difficulty sleeping (45%), and developing headaches or migraines (35%). Off the clock: Virtually all (98%) business travelers do something to de-stress at their hotel when traveling for work, including watching TV (64%), taking a nap or meditating (52%), FaceTiming family and friends (49%), or working out at the hotel gym (47%).

Virtually all (98%) business travelers do something to de-stress at their hotel when traveling for work, including watching TV (64%), taking a nap or meditating (52%), FaceTiming family and friends (49%), or working out at the hotel gym (47%). It's me time: When asked how they'd most like to change their habits when traveling for business, 59% of career commuters cited health and wellness changes (eating healthier, getting more sleep, exercising more); only 10% said they wanted to network more during downtime.

When asked how they'd most like to change their habits when traveling for business, 59% of career commuters cited health and wellness changes (eating healthier, getting more sleep, exercising more); only 10% said they wanted to network more during downtime. Power of the puppy: The vast majority of business travelers (86%) agree that petting a dog while on a business trip would be one of the best ways to de-stress.

Pawprints on Our Hearts

Can't say no to that face: Almost all (95%) pet parents reported feeling like their pet has caused guilt trips before their work trip by looking anxious (58%), whimpering (55%), sitting in or on the suitcase (45%), or even physically blocking the door (35%) – unsurprisingly, 92% of business travelers feel work trips are as stressful for the owner as they are for pets left at home.

Almost all (95%) pet parents reported feeling like their pet has caused guilt trips before their work trip by looking anxious (58%), whimpering (55%), sitting in or on the suitcase (45%), or even physically blocking the door (35%) – unsurprisingly, 92% of business travelers feel work trips are as stressful for the owner as they are for pets left at home. Fur babies or real babies?: One in three parents say they'd be more stressed about leaving their pet behind when they travel for work than leaving their children.

One in three parents say they'd be more stressed about leaving their pet behind when they travel for work than leaving their children. Who's a good boy?: More career commuters would be stressed about their pets growing anxious to see them (53%) while traveling for work than they would be about their furry friends going to the bathroom everywhere (43%) or tearing apart furniture or clothes (32%).

La Quinta is helping its guests achieve greater business travel tranquility with help from stress expert Dr. Kathleen Hall and pet expert Dr. Evan Antin, as well as Pet Partners, the largest therapy animal nonprofit in the U.S., which will provide guests the unique chance to engage with therapy dogs on November 20 at the brand's Midtown Manhattan and Downtown Chicago locations.

"Stress can manifest itself differently in each person," says Dr. Hall, founder and CEO of Mindful Living Network® and The Stress Institute®, who knows that having to deal with the unexpected, like last-minute business travel, can exacerbate existing stress. "There is good news, though: you can become resilient to the negative effects of stress on your mind and body through exercise, sleep, and meaningful connections – and for career commuters, it helps to have a trusted travel partner like La Quinta, which offers the things you need to succeed and help reduce stress."

No one understands the power of the uplifting connection between humans and animals better than Dr. Evan Antin, a veterinarian who also has five pets of his own.

"As an entrepreneur, I've experienced firsthand what it takes to be a true road warrior," says Antin. "That's why I'm excited to partner on the Take a Paws Project with La Quinta by Wyndham, a brand that understands the stress business travelers face – particularly during some of the most stressful times of the year – and provides just what we need to put our best foot (or paw) forward."

La Quinta by Wyndham's "La Quinta Means Business" survey series aims to uncover the realities of business travel and behaviors and quirks travelers exhibit to better help them succeed while on the road with the signature amenities they need, including free high-speed Wi-Fi, free breakfast, 24/7 coffee and tea, signature comfortable bedding, modern fitness centers, social gathering spaces, and spacious in-room work areas with charging stations. For more information, visit www.lq.com.

The "La Quinta Means Business" survey was conducted by Wakefield Research between September 16 and September 23, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey among 1,000 U.S. business travelers ages 35–54, defined as those traveling for business 10-plus times per year.

ABOUT LA QUINTA BY WYNDHAM

With approximately 915 destinations in North and Latin America, the upper-midscale, pet-friendly La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can rest assured, relax, and recharge thanks to the brand's Bright Morning Bed®, free Bright Side Breakfast®, spacious in-room work areas, and free high-speed internet. For more information, visit www.lq.com. Like and follow La Quinta on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. For more information on developing a La Quinta by Wyndham hotel, click here.

ABOUT WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

