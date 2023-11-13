La Quinta Teams Up with Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard to Hype Up Business Travelers this Holiday Season

Conquering festive fizzle-out head-on, the Holiday Hype Machine lets co-workers, friends and loved ones send personalized videos to anyone in need of a boost to tackle end-of-year work obligations

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last-minute deadlines, performance reviews, unexpected travel—crossing that end-of-year finish line can be tough for any business traveler. Enter La Quinta® by Wyndham—the award-winning hotel brand known for helping business travelers be at their best—and its new Holiday Hype Machine, a personalized video-sharing experience where users can create and share custom hype-up messages with co-workers, friends, and family in need of an extra boost to conquer their holiday doldrums. 

Bringing the Holiday Hype Machine to life, La Quinta enlisted the expertise of New York Giants wide-receiver, Sterling Shepard. No stranger to stirring up enthusiasm on the field, Shepard is one of football's most energetic players, known for being the ultimate hype man for his teammates. This season, he's officially adding a La Quinta uniform to his collection as Holiday Hype Man, firing up business travelers as he helps them tackle the obstacles keeping them from finishing the year on a high note. And it couldn't be more needed, research shows that nearly one-half of the workforce hits "festive fizzle out" by December 18.

"Every great team needs a hype man, whether that's on a football field or in an office, success relies on teammates keeping you motivated through those challenging moments," said Shepard. "I have always loved the holiday season, but as someone who spends much of my time on the road this time of year, I know first-hand how chaotic it can feel to balance it all. As La Quinta's Holiday Hype Man, I'm ready to put on my hype man suit and help people crush those end of year to-dos!"

With a few simple clicks and a sprinkle of holiday magic, hype enthusiasts can activate the Holiday Hype Machine to send personalized, hype video messages from Shepard sure to get their loved ones jingling all the way through the holiday - and end of fiscal - hustle and bustle. Simply answer a few questions about the recipient—What kind of traveler are they? What do they need hyped up about? And voila, the Holiday Hype Machine generates a custom hype video from Sterling that can be shared via email or text. Recipients can also share on their favorite social media platform or click to create a hype video of their own.

"We know our guests are champions at juggling it all while on the road — but it's no surprise that there's always extra pressure around the holidays to get things done," said Krishna Paliwal, president, La Quinta by Wyndham. "That's where La Quinta comes in. Our job is to be the bright spot in your journey, taking care of the little things—reliable Wi-Fi, a comfy bed, a filling breakfast, a great fitness center and now, spreading some extra hype —so that you can focus on the big things and get the job done right."

Now through December 31, 2023, those seeking to spread extra holiday cheer can access the Holiday Hype Machine and share a custom video with friends and co-workers, for free. Learn more and send a video by visiting lq.com/hype.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With over 920 destinations globally, La Quinta by Wyndham is a bright spot in every traveler's journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience ensuring travelers wake up on the bright side. For more information, visit www.lq.com. Like and follow La Quinta on Facebook and YouTube. For hotel development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents.  Through its network of approximately 858,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.  The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®.  The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 105 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.  For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

