La Roche-Posay and the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) Announce Landmark Partnership to Close the Representation Gap in Cancer Care for Diverse Skin Tones

On World Cancer Day, La Roche-Posay Announces Grant to Fund the First-Ever Skin of Color Skin Toxicity Photo Repository Tailored for the Oncology Nursing Community to Improve Patient Safety.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of World Cancer Day and in honor of Black History Month, La Roche-Posay, the dermatological skincare leader recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS). Through a dedicated grant, La Roche-Posay will help fund the creation of the skin of color skin toxicity photo repository, the first digital database of its kind specifically designed for oncology nurses to identify and manage dermatological toxicities across all skin tones.

While other clinical databases exist for general dermatology, this repository is the first dedicated exclusively to the oncology nursing frontline. It focuses specifically on how cancer treatment-related side effects, such as radiation dermatitis, targeted therapy rashes, and hand-foot syndrome, manifest on diverse skin tones.

The initiative addresses a critical and potentially life-threatening disparity in cancer care. While approximately 80% of oncology patients experience skin toxicity side effects due to treatment, only 4.5% of medical educational materials feature diverse skin tones. This staggering gap exists, despite the fact over 40% of the United States population identifies as people of color or non-white.

For the Black community and other communities of color, this gap in medical imagery is more than a matter of representation; it is a matter of patient safety. Oncology nurses are the primary frontline of patient care, yet they often lack the visual tools required for early detection and management of toxicities in patients with darker skin.

"At La Roche-Posay, we believe that skin health should be equitable for everyone. It is our mission to support and improve the quality of life for all cancer patients. By partnering with the Oncology Nursing Society to build this repository, we are providing a functional, clinical solution tailored to the nursing workflow to ensure nurses have the resources to provide proper care for all patients with all skin types and tones," said Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager, La Roche-Posay, USA. "When we looked at the data, it was a clear call to action for the brand. Only a small fraction of medical materials had shown what these side effects look like on darker skin tones, and now with the integration of the Skin of Color Skin Toxicity Photo Repository within the ONS platform, we are proud to provide the best level of care for all cancer patients across all skin tones."

The skin of color skin toxicity photo repository will serve as a comprehensive, evidence-based educational resource integrated into ONS platforms. This grant allows ONS to build the actual database that nurses will use to provide more equitable care, ensuring that skin toxicities are correctly identified and treated regardless of the patient's skin tone.

"The Oncology Nursing Society is committed to excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care," said Jessica Macintyre, Board of Directors President, ONS. "This partnership with La Roche-Posay enables ONS to address a significant educational gap by equipping clinicians with the largest, first-of-its-kind library focused on treatment-released skin toxicities, including those affecting skin of color. Strengthening early identification and intervention through this resource is essential to improving patient outcomes and ensuring every person impacted by cancer receives the highest standard of care. This announcement, strategically timed between World Cancer Day and Black History Month, underscores La Roche-Posay's commitment to authentic, purpose-driven action by leaning into its core scientific mission to improve skin health equity for all."

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS)

The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) is a professional association of more than 35,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care for the 100,000+ oncology nurses in the United States. Since its incorporation in 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs, and advocated for high-quality care to improve outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. ONS

represents a variety of professional roles and subspecialty areas, providing the tools and guidelines necessary to stay current on the latest cancer treatments and symptom management techniques. For more information about ONS, visit ons.org

