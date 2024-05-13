La Roche-Posay and the Women's Dermatologic Society in Partnership with Howard University Announce Second-Annual Diversity in Dermatology Fellow

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second annual year, La Roche-Posay, the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) and Department of Dermatology at Howard University are pleased to announce the selection of the 2023 deserving Diversity in Dermatology Fellowship recipient, Dr. Helen Bui.

This visionary and first-of-its-kind Diversity in Dermatology Fellowship was created in 2022 by La Roche-Posay, a leader in dermatologist-recommended skincare, the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) and Howard University, a historically Black research university, to support Underrepresented in Medicine (UIM) candidates who are seeking additional clinical or research experience in dermatology at the Department of Dermatology at Howard University's College of Medicine prior to applying to residency. Medical students must match with a program to move forward into residency. A fellowship of this nature can be a step in securing a spot in dermatology residency programs.

As one of the most competitive and least diverse medical specialties in which many fellowship programs are also unfunded, dermatology is incredibly limiting to those pursuing it unless students have the grades, talent, drive and financial means. This year-long Fellowship was created to provide financial assistance to those needing it, while also hoping to increase and encourage diversity in dermatology, by offering the following to the fellow:

A livable salary that includes a stipend for health insurance

A grant to conduct research in dermatology

Funding for Howard University's dermatology professors to support on-going education

In addition to financial assistance, the fellow will also receive the opportunity to conduct translational and clinical research and participate in Howard University's dermatology clinics and community outreach events.

The recipient of the 2023 Diversity in Dermatology fellowship is Helen Bui. Dr. Bui graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2022, recently completed her preliminary year of residency at University of North Carolina Hospitals in internal medicine, and has matched at Howard University for her dermatology residency programs. Along with her accomplishments in medical school, she has an impressive background in hidradenitis suppurativa research, with two of her more recent articles being published in JAMA Dermatology. As a first-generation college graduate with a consistent record of interest in skin of color, complex medical dermatology and community outreach, Dr. Bui was the perfect match to be the 2023 WDS La Roche-Posay Dermatology fellow.

"I am grateful and honored for the incredible opportunity and generous support extended to me through the Women's Dermatologic Society, La Roche-Posay, and Howard Dermatology. As an aspiring dermatologist, I am dedicated to addressing the critical gaps in dermatologic care and research, with a special focus on skin of color and health disparities in marginalized communities. The Diversity in Dermatology fellowship has equipped me with the means to pursue these aspirations by conducting clinical trials in inflammatory skin conditions and investigating skin biomarkers for potential targeted therapies. As the 2023 recipient, I am determined to contribute to a deeper understanding of complex dermatologic conditions in communities with diverse skin types and to promote improved health outcomes for those who have long been underserved," says Helen Bui, MD.

"I am grateful to WDS and La Roche-Posay, for their continued support of our mission to train the next generation of diverse dermatologists. Our goal is to support and empower aspiring dermatologists from diverse racial and socioeconomic backgrounds with the hope that they will positively impact underserved communities throughout their careers." says Ginette A. Okoye, MD FAAD.

To apply for the Fellowship next year, students will be able to scan a QR code that will direct them to the application.

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu .

About Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS)

The Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) is a 501©3 nonprofit organization as designated by the IRS. Founded in 1973, WDS's mission is to empower and connect women dermatologists through personal and professional development, mentorship, service and leadership. For more information on WDS, visit www.womensderm.org .

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

