LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES JANNIK SINNER AS NEW PARTNER IN CAUSE TO RAISE AWARENESS ON PHOTOPROTECTION

News provided by

La Roche-Posay

07 Feb, 2024, 11:35 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay is proud to announce Jannik Sinner, one of the best tennis players of his generation with an exceptional 2024 start, as its new Global Brand Advocate.

This long-term collaboration aims to address the lack of protection and education around UV rays, leveraging La Roche-Posay's pioneering expertise and iconic sunscreen range Anthelios. Jannik Sinner, playing all year long outdoor, will serve as the perfect partner in cause to engage around photoprotection, which is a major – yet underestimated – matter of public health.

Continue Reading

With a large fanbase that extends far beyond sports fans, Sinner is the embodiment of true performance while breaking established codes. He also embraces La Roche-Posay's values of authenticity and excellence, to become a skin life-changer.

Together, Jannik Sinner and La Roche-Posay open a new era to break old habits and ensure a healthier future for all skins. Stay tuned and get ready to talk photoprotection like never before!

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare solutions. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is today present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. In 2020, the brand went a step further in its commitment to protect the planet. Besides launching the first ever eco-conscious suncare tubes integrating cardboard, the brand announced a long-term plan to reduce its use of virgin plastic by 70% in 2025. Since 2019, the Fondation La Roche-Posay is also committed to improving the life of children with cancer and their families. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.com and follow La Roche-Posay on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE La Roche-Posay

Also from this source

LA ROCHE-POSAY TO CELEBRATE THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL HYALURONIC ACID DAY ON JANUARY 21ST

LA ROCHE-POSAY TO CELEBRATE THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL HYALURONIC ACID DAY ON JANUARY 21ST

Dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay celebrates its third annual National Hyaluronic Acid Day on January 21st. The brand created...
La Roche-Posay Continues its 25-year Commitment to Holistic Supportive Care for Cancer Patients Worldwide

La Roche-Posay Continues its 25-year Commitment to Holistic Supportive Care for Cancer Patients Worldwide

⅕ of men and ⅙ of women will face cancer during their lifetime1, meaning that everyone everywhere will be touched by its impact, either directly or...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.