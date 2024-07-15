NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, a global industry leader in advanced sun protection, is proud to announce Taylor Fritz, the highest ranking American male professional tennis player, as its newest Sun Safety Advocate. Fritz, currently ranked #11 by the Association of Tennis Professionals1, entered the pro tennis scene at just 18 years old and quickly became the second fastest American ever to reach an ATP Tour Final.

La Roche-Posay Announces New Sun Safety Partner Taylor Fritz to Help Raise Awareness of Sun Safe Behaviors On and Off the Tennis Court

Individuals who play outdoor sports experience substantially higher ultraviolet radiation exposure and therefore an increased risk of skin cancer.2 La Roche-Posay has proudly supported skin cancer prevention through education on sun safe behaviors, smarter sun protection, and access to free skin checks since 2010. Taylor Fritz joins a skilled tennis lineup of global La Roche-Posay sun safety advocates including Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, and Madison Keys. Through the brand's partnership with Taylor Fritz, La Roche-Posay hopes to raise awareness of sun protection as a matter of public health. A staggering one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 703, emphasizing the importance of early detection and daily sun protection year-round. Taylor Fritz will help to educate the public on the importance of wearing a broad spectrum of SPF 30 or higher every day, as well as encouraging fans to visit a dermatologist for an annual skin cancer screening.

"As a leading brand in suncare, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Sunscreen range is trusted all over the world for providing safe and effective UVA and UVB protection. We're proud to partner with Taylor Fritz to expand the reach of our sun safety mission even further, which will help encourage millions of fans and athletes worldwide to practice proper sun safety habits." – Rachel Mladjenovic, General Manager - La Roche-Posay USA

"Playing a sport that follows the sun year-round makes it so important to have the right sun protection. That is why I'm excited to partner with La Roche-Posay, to know I'm going to always be protected on and off the court no matter where I'm playing. It also means a lot to me that I'll be able to help share the importance of sun protection to defend against skin cancer." – Taylor Fritz, Professional Tennis Player

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

