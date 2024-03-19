LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF THE MIAMI OPEN AS FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL SUNSCREEN TO RAISE AWARENESS OF SUN SAFE PRACTICES

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay and IMG are excited to announce that La Roche-Posay has signed on to become the official sunscreen partner of the Miami Open presented by Itaú. Individuals who play outdoor sports experience substantially higher ultraviolet radiation exposure and, therefore, increased risk of skin cancer.¹ The sponsorship aims to raise awareness of daily photoprotection practices as a matter of public health.

The Miami Open will take place from March 17 to March 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as one of only three 1000 series combined tennis tournaments in the world held over a two-week period. Starting at this year's Miami Open, La Roche-Posay will have a Sun Safety Booth located on the Tennis Oasis in the Palm Court area in front of Court 6, with two additional sampling kiosks at key entry points, while also providing sunscreen to players and staff on the grounds. La Roche-Posay will also be available for purchase at the Tennis Plaza retail store on the ground floor under the Itau Personnalite Lounge in the South Plaza throughout the tournament.

"We are delighted to partner with the Miami Open as the official sunscreen sponsor," said Guillaume Monsel, Vice President of Marketing at La Roche-Posay. "At La Roche-Posay, we are passionate about bringing dermatological skincare to all with our mission to improve the quality of life of our patients. Through this partnership, we aim to educate and inspire people to prioritize sun safe behaviors everyday while enjoying outdoor activities, such as watching world-class tennis matches at the Miami Open."

"We are thrilled to partner with La Roche Posay as the official sunscreen for this year's Miami Open presented by Itaú," said Josh Ripple, SVP of Tennis Events at IMG. "Given the sun's significant impact on players and fans, providing sunscreen is essential. We are excited to welcome them to the Miami Open family and have them enhance the tournament experience."

The new sponsorship of the Miami Open will reinforce La Roche-Posay's 2024 sunscreen campaign that aims to make Every Day A Sunscreen Day. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, making early detection and daily sun protection key.² La Roche-Posay is raising awareness of daily photoprotection practices as a matter of public health with their new sun campaign, Every Day Is A Sunscreen Day. The campaign proudly partners with U.S. tennis professionals Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano to support the brand's ongoing dedication to raising awareness of sun-safe behaviors, including daily sunscreen use on and off the tennis courts to help reduce the risk of skin cancer, the most common cancer in America.³

The Miami Open will support La Roche-Posay's Every Day Is A Sunscreen Day campaign during the day and evening sessions on March 22nd, which will serve as a dedicated La Roche-Posay day complete with enhanced, free product give-a-ways, on-court promotions, and leading the honorary coin toss to begin evening play.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin). For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA, and Tik Tok @LaRochePosayUS.

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2024 Miami Open will be played March 17 – March 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day combined event is owned and operated by IMG. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and features the top men's and women's tennis players in the world. The tournament is widely regarded as the most glamorous on the ATP and WTA calendars because of Miami's unique personality, thriving nightlife, five-star hotels and restaurants, beautiful weather and beaches, and celebrity appeal, as well as its close proximity to both Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

