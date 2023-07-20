La Roche-Posay Celebrates Acne Positivity with Two-Day 'Positivity Lab' Pop-Up Experience in New York City

News provided by

La Roche-Posay

20 Jul, 2023, 08:07 ET

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 50 million Americans suffer from acne each year, making it the most common skin condition in the country. La Roche-Posay partners with dermatologists worldwide with the goal of creating life-changing skincare solutions for all skin types, including acne-prone skin through the brand's hero acne franchise, Effaclar.

Continue Reading
La Roche-Posay Positivity Lab
La Roche-Posay Positivity Lab

In 2020, La Roche-Posay founded Acne Positivity Day on September 1st – a day to spread acceptance for all skin, encourage others to embrace their unique skin journeys, and foster healthy relationships between people and their skin. This year, the brand is hosting a consumer pop-up experience to foster an intimate, inspirational community destigmatizing the reality of acne, empowering attendees to embrace their unique beauty and imperfections in a day of self-love and celebration.

"We're so excited to continue to spread the message of skin positivity through our Positivity Lab pop-up event," says Guillaume Monsel, Vice President, Head of Marketing & Digital at La Roche-Posay. "La Roche-Posay is committed to working toward destigmatizing acne and promoting acceptance for all skin types."

"I'm excited to support a brand like La Roche-Posay who is committed to promoting acne positivity and acceptance," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Evan Rieder. "Many of my patients who deal with acne not only struggle to find effective products to treat it, but also struggle with the stigma and mental health effects that come with having breakouts."

The pop-up will feature an immersive "Science of Skin" exhibit, a meditation lounge in partnership with obé Fitness, Doodle Bar with custom art done by local artists, and a Positivity Photo Booth – plus, free probiotic soda in partnership with Culture POP and La Roche-Posay skincare samples! La Roche-Posay is also bringing in board-certified dermatologists to help educate attendees further on skin and acne in the pop-up space.

La Roche-Posay's Positivity Lab will be open to the public on Friday, July 21st from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, July 22nd from 10am to 6pm and is located at 105 Wooster Street in New York City. Sign up here.

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore. 

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY
Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

SOURCE La Roche-Posay

Also from this source

La Roche-Posay to Host 3rd-Annual Pride In Dermatology Event Benefiting OutCare Health, The Trevor Project, and Homeward NYC

LA ROCHE-POSAY EXPANDS ANTI-AGING PROFILE WITH NEW NIACINAMIDE 10 SERUM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.