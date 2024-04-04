LA ROCHE-POSAY CELEBRATES NATIONAL VITAMIN C DAY ON APRIL 4TH

La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum is formulated with 10% Vitamin C to leave skin more radiant & hydrated

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay is celebrating National Vitamin C Day on April 4th. La Roche-Posay aims to raise awareness of the key skin benefits of the ingredient and educate on proper usage of vitamin C products for optimal skin health.

Vitamin C was one of the most searched for skincare ingredients of 2023, with an average of 8.3k searches per month.1 The powerful ingredient has quickly become a holy grail due to its versatility and suitability for all skin types and tones. Vitamin C has been a go-to ingredient for neutralizing free radicals that can lead to premature signs of aging. Dermatologically known benefits of Vitamin C for skin health include:

Visibly boosts skin radiance

Provides hydration

Helps to reduce redness and even skin tone

La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum is formulated with an optimal level of Vitamin C (10%), alongside the exfoliating properties of salicylic acid and soothing effects of neurosensine. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help restore radiance, prevent premature aging, even out skin tone, and correct skin texture. 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum can be incorporated into a full skincare regimen, applying after cleanser in the morning and following with a moisturizer. All vitamin C products should be used in addition to proper SPF. For a full anti-aging routine, users can layer the Vitamin C Serum with Hyalu B5 Serum and/or Retinal B3 and Glycolic B5 Serums at night.

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin tones. This anti-aging Vitamin C face and neck serum leaves skin more radiant, softer, and hydrated. As a result, wrinkles look visibly reduced and skin texture and tone are more even and refined.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum is:

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

To honor the holiday, the brand is offering 20% off on orders of $70 or more on www.laroche-posay.us from April 4 to April 7, 2024.

La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum has a suggested retail price of $44.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Ulta, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1 Etrevous.com (https://www.etrevous.com/blogs/skincare/products/this-year-s-most-searched-for-skincare-ingredients-are-revealed)

