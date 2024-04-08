La Roche-Posay Expands Best-Selling Healing Cicaplast Collection with Cicaplast Gel B5 Skin Protectant and Cicaplast Lips Hydration Restore Lip Balm

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 80% of dermatologists consult patients for damaged or injured skin often or very often. As a trusted source for sensitive skincare for over 40 years, La Roche-Posay has always been committed to pioneering life-changing skincare for all. La Roche-Posay's hero healing franchise CICAPLAST, a multi-purpose range of barrier restoring creams, was created to soothe and protect dry and damaged skin and, now, La Roche-Posay is proud to introduce its latest additions to the beloved collection - CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM, a hydrating lip balm for dry to extra dry lips that provides instant and long-lasting moisture, and CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT, a protective gel to protect and relieve areas with chapped, cracked skin.

CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM

Created for dry to very dry and sensitive lips, CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM soothes and softens with a non-greasy texture. Formulated with Vitamin B5 (Panthenol), sustainably sourced Shea Butter and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM restores the skin's hydrolipidic film and helps soothe skin.

FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS

La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water : A soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant.

: A soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant. Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) : Helps skin feel soothed and moisturized.

: Helps skin feel soothed and moisturized. Shea Butter : Sustainably sourced in Burkina Faso . Formulas with shea butter help restore the skin's hydrolipidic film and help skin feel soothed.

CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT

CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT works to protect and soothe a disrupted skin barrier, and has been tested post-procedure, post-stitches and post-laser so that skin feels comfortable and hydrated. Formulated with Madecassoside, a therapeutic agent to promote skin healing, 5% Panthenol, and 21% Glycerin, the active ingredient, CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT is suitable for both children and adults. The formulation also includes a unique mineral complex [Copper + Zinc + Manganese], Hyaluronic Acid, and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to minimize skin irritations.

FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS

Glycerin : Derived from vegetable sources, it's an excellent humectant. It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment.

: Derived from vegetable sources, it's an excellent humectant. It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment. Panthenol : Also known as provitamin b5 is a key ingredient used in some La Roche-Posay formulas to help the skin feel soothed and moisturized.

: Also known as provitamin b5 is a key ingredient used in some La Roche-Posay formulas to help the skin feel soothed and moisturized. Madecassoside : Derived from the Centella Asiatica plant, madecassoside is known for its nourishing properties.

: Derived from the Centella Asiatica plant, madecassoside is known for its nourishing properties. Hyaluronic Acid : A powerful humectant that helps moisturize skin. Discover our formulas with Hyaluronic Acid that help boost skin moisture and visibly plump skin.

: A powerful humectant that helps moisturize skin. Discover our formulas with Hyaluronic Acid that help boost skin moisture and visibly plump skin. La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water: A soothing water sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant.

The CICAPLAST franchise started in 2015 when the brand launched the best-selling CICAPLAST BALM B5, where one is sold every 15 seconds in European pharmacies. CICAPLAST BALM B5 is a multi-purpose balm proven to soothe dry areas, help restore the skin's moisture barrier and improve the appearance of dry skin for adults, children and babies. Then, in 2020, La Roche-Posay launched CICAPLAST HANDS, an instant relief hydrating hand cream that leaves hands feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. Now, with the launch of CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM and CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT, La Roche-Posay is proud to continue to expand its best-selling and healing CICAPLAST collection.

"Cicaplast Balm B5 and the entire Cicaplast franchise is a staple for me when recommending products for patients who are dealing with severely dry and damaged skin. I'm happy that the brand has expanded its Cicaplast range with Cicaplast Lips Hydration Restore Lip Balm and Cicaplast Gel B5 Skin Protectant to treat lips, face and body," says Angela J. Lamb, MD, Associate Professor Dermatology, Board Certified Dermatologist. "Using the appropriate product for sensitive, chapped and cracked skin, especially post-procedure, stitches or laser is essential to restore the skin barrier and provide relief and hydration."

FORMULATION CHARTER

La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM and CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT are:

Fragrance-free

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

Additionally, CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT is also:

Steroid-free

Antibiotic-free

Paraben-free

Lanolin-free

Suitable for children to adults

La Roche-Posay CICAPLAST LIPS HYDRATION RESTORE LIP BALM has a suggested retail price of $9.99 and CICAPLAST GEL B5 SKIN PROTECTANT has a suggested retail price of $22.99. Both can be purchased at CVS, Ulta, Walgreens/Duane Reade and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, Skinstore.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

