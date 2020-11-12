La Roche-Posay expands its Lipikar Skincare portfolio to include LIPIKAR WASH AP+, a gentle foaming moisturizing body and face wash that is dermatologist tested and safe for the whole family's sensitive skin

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay has been committed to formulating products for dry, extra dry and eczema-prone skin through their Lipikar line for over 20 years. Lipikar, the #1 body care brand in European pharmacies , is continuing their expertise in breakthrough skincare innovations with LIPIKAR WASH AP+-formulated with carefully selected ingredients that are suitable for the whole family and backed by clinical testing.

LIPIKAR WASH AP+ is a non-stripping, foaming moisturizing body and face wash that gently cleanses skin and helps alleviate dryness by providing 24-hour hydration starting in the shower. This comforting, foaming wash is dermatologist tested and safe for the whole family's sensitive skin. This gentle wash formulated with Shea Butter, Glycerin, Niacinamide and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water helps protect the skin from the drying effects of water and leaves the skin clean and feeling soft. For prebiotic benefits, apply Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream after cleansing. This wash is suitable for adults, children and even babies two weeks and up, including baby's scalp and use on cradle cap. Lipikar Wash AP+ has been accepted by the National Eczema Association after a thorough review of its ingredients and its safety and efficacy studies. Only select products receive the National Eczema Association's seal of acceptance. On top of the National Eczema Association Seal this body and face wash is allergy tested, fragrance-free, soap-free, dermatologist tested for safety, paraben-free, non-comedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

Compared to many washes in the marketplace today, La Roche-Posay has taken an innovative and specific approach in creating a sensitive skin safe and gentle wash, while still keeping the sensorial benefits of a regular wash through its very comforting feel and foaming experience.

Dermatologist Tested for Safety for all: while many washes in the marketplace are either formulated for adults or for babies, this wash is formulated for the entire family's sensitive skin including the face, body, baby scalps and even cradle cap. This body and face wash was tested under dermatological, pediatric, and ophthalmological control on ages 2 weeks to 65 years. This wash was also tested on normal, dry, extra dry, sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Comforting foam texture : while many moisturizing washes and cleansers come with the trade-off of a lack of a sensorial bathing experience, this unique combination of hydrating ingredients plus safe for sensitive skin foaming agents creates a soothing comforting foam while you wash.

In addition to Lipikar Wash AP+, the Lipikar skincare line also includes Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream, Lipikar Lotion Daily Repair Moisturizing Lotion and Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream. This line's name is a cue to its ingredients and benefits, Lipikar meaning lipid care. Formulated with lipids, such as Shea Butter and moisturizing ingredients such as Glycerin, these moisturizing creams and wash help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and alleviate dryness. All of the Lipikar formulas contain exclusive La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, which is naturally rich in minerals with scientifically tested soothing and antioxidant properties. The Lipikar skincare line is clinically proven to soothe and reduce dry, rough skin.

Gentle cleansers are essential to help maintain the protective skin barrier and moisture in dry to extra dry skin and eczema-prone skin. Angela J. Lamb, MD, Associate Professor Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, says "Avoid harsh soaps and exfoliants as these may be irritating and worsen dry to extra dry skin. Cleansers containing hydrating ingredients, such as shea butter, glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, provide that extra boost of hydration needed to help maintain skin moisture and integrity of the protective skin barrier."

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ has a suggested retail price of $14.99 and can be purchased at select CVS and Ulta stores starting October 2020 and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

