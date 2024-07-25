LA ROCHE-POSAY IS THE OFFICIAL SUNSCREEN PARTNER OF THE MUBADALA CITI DC OPEN

The worldwide expert in UV protection continues its SOS – Save Our Skin campaign to inform the public about the importance of practicing sun safe behaviors both on and off the court

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the worldwide expert in advanced UV protection, is thrilled to announce its partnership as the official sunscreen partner of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Research suggests sunburns are highly tied to physical activity and a large majority of people who were unintentionally sunburned, were participating in a sports or physical activity.1 The sponsorship aims to raise awareness for sun safe habits during everyday life, but especially while partaking in playing or viewing outdoor sports.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open, one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in tennis, will take place from July 27th to August 4th at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington, DC and is expected to bring in over 80,000 attendees. It is the only combined ATP & WTA 500 tournament in the world and the longest-running pro tennis event to be held in an equal-access public park. La Roche-Posay will have a Sun Safety Booth located across from Market Square next to the match and practice courts on the Southeastern end of the stadium court as well as two sampling kiosks at both the North and South entrances.

"We are excited to partner with the Mubadala Citi DC Open as the official sunscreen sponsor," says Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager at La Roche-Posay. "La Roche-Posay has been dedicated to raising awareness for sun safe behaviors and early detection for nearly 15 years, and our sponsorship of the renowned Mubadala Citi DC Open allows us to showcase and promote this alongside best-in-class tennis matches."

"We are excited to welcome La Roche-Posay as the official sunscreen partner of the Mubadala Citi DC Open," says Mark Ein, Tournament Chairman. "As one of the nation's most historic and popular tennis tournaments, the Mubadala Citi DC Open showcases the best men's and women's professional tennis players in the world and is one of Washington's treasured summer traditions. Our event has experienced recent unprecedented growth, selling out four years in a row and bringing more than 80,000 attendees to Rock Creek Park each year. The partnership with La Roche-Posay, the leading experts in UV protection, is a wonderful one for our Mubadala Citi DC Open fans and exemplifies the continued evolution of this world-class tournament."

The sponsorship of the Mubadala Citi DC Open will reinforce La Roche-Posay's 2024 sunscreen campaign that aims to make Every Day A Sunscreen Day. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, making early detection and daily sun protection key.2 La Roche-Posay is raising awareness of daily photoprotection practices as a matter of public health with their new sun campaign, Every Day Is A Sunscreen Day. The campaign proudly partners with U.S. tennis professionals Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano to support the brand's ongoing dedication to raising awareness of sun-safe behaviors, including daily sunscreen use on and off the tennis courts to help reduce the risk of skin cancer, the most common cancer in America.3

The Mubadala Citi DC Open will support La Roche-Posay's Every Day Is A Sunscreen Day campaign during session 5 on Wednesday, July 31st, with enhanced, free product giveaways, on-court promotions, and leading the honorary coin toss to begin evening play.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin). For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA, and Tik Tok @LaRochePosayUS.

About the Mubadala Citi DC Open

The Mubadala Citi DC Open tournament, played in Washington D.C., is one of the world's premier tennis events and benefits the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF). The tournament was founded in 1969 by Donald Dell, John Harris and Arthur Ashe in its current location in Rock Creek Park with a vision of making pro tennis accessible for all athletes and fans in the Washington community. Beginning in 2019, venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and DC native Mark Ein's organization, MDE Tennis, began managing and operating the tournament under an agreement with WTEF. The organization provides underserved children in the D.C. area with a safe environment to learn critical life skills both on and off the courts through academic and athletic enrichment. The Mubadala Citi DC Open tennis tournament is the only combined ATP and WTA 500 level event in the world on the tour calendar and one of only five combined ATP/WTA tour events in the United States. It is also the longest-running professional tennis event at the same site in the United States.

