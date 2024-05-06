La Roche-Posay Kicks Off Skin Cancer Awareness Month with Free Public Skin Cancer Screening in Partnership with The Dermatology Specialists

Join the worldwide expert in UV protection for a free skin check in New York City's Flatiron Plaza on Monday, May 6th

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Melanoma Research Alliance, an estimated 100,640 new cases of invasive melanoma will be diagnosed in the US this year. While this statistic is alarming, skin cancer is preventable; and when detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%1. La Roche-Posay, the worldwide expert in advanced UV protection, is dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of sun safety and making sunscreen a matter of public health.

For fourteen years, La Roche-Posay has led the fight against skin cancer with its annual public health awareness and educational campaign, SOS - Save Our Skin. SOS – Save Our Skin informs the public about the dangers of UV rays, educates on the importance of using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, and shows the importance of making "Every Day A Sunscreen Day" through annual skin cancer screenings. As the only type of cancer visible to the naked eye, skin cancer checks are a critical way of detecting suspicious moles that may be cancerous.

This Melanoma Monday (May 6th) La Roche-Posay is taking over a New York City landmark - Flatiron Plaza - to kick off Skin Cancer Awareness Month and further its mission of spreading knowledge about sun safety measures & reminding the public that "Every Day is a Sunscreen Day". In partnership with The Dermatology Specialists , New York City's largest dermatology practice, La Roche-Posay will offer free skin checks to the public from 10am - 7pm. The brand's first-ever pop-up truck will feature four exam rooms to allow hundreds of people, who may not have access to a dermatologist, to receive a free and private skin check performed by Dermatology trained Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners from The Dermatology Specialists.





As part of the brand's commitment to the cancer community and ongoing partnership with the American Cancer Society, La Roche-Posay will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society for every skin check completed over the course of the summer (up to $25,000)*. Visitors will also receive samples of the brand's dermatologist recommended and award-winning Anthelios sun care and skin care products that are suitable for all skin tones, types, and ages, as well as educational sun safety materials, coupons, and more.

In addition, La Roche-Posay will promote sun safety education and encourage regular skin checks in three New York City communities including Washington Square Park in Manhattan, Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center in the Bronx, and Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Sun safety materials including Anthelios samples and educational pamphlets will also be distributed, further bolstering La Roche-Posay's commitment to spreading sun safety awareness.

"La Roche-Posay's commitment to the cancer community, and specifically skin cancer prevention, continues to play a key role in our brand's mission. We know that prevention and early detection are two of the most effective ways to minimize the risk of skin cancer. Through our SOS - Save Our Skin event, hundreds of people will not only receive Anthelios products to protect themselves from the sun this summer but will also have access to a dermatologist for a potentially life-saving skin check." - Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager, La Roche-Posay USA

"We are proud to support The Dermatology Specialists' partnership with the prestigious team at La Roche-Posay who share our commitment to sunscreen awareness. Together, we aim to educate on the importance of sun protection and sun-safe behaviors through a community-driven mobilization of skin experts delivering medical knowledge, cancer screenings, and trusted products. La Roche Posay's mission mirrors our own at TDS, a Practice built on open access to all for healthy skin with over 50 locations across the NYC boroughs and Long Island." - Dr. Bobby Buka, MD, JD, board-certified dermatologist, Founder and CEO of @thedermspecs.

Receive a free skin cancer screening in the Flatiron Plaza on Monday, May 6th from 10-7pm. La Roche-Posay will also offer two sunscreen samples with orders $65+ and a travel pouch with orders $100+ on www.laroche-posay.us .

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

ABOUT THE DERMATOLOGY SPECIALISTS

Physician-founded and physician-led, The Dermatology Specialists was established in 2019 and has since grown to become the largest Dermatology Group in New York City. With over 100 providers, they manage 500,000+ patient visits annually across 50 locations. Offering a comprehensive range of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, The Dermatology Specialists is committed to accessible care. With operations seven days a week and by accepting all insurance plans, they provide comprehensive dermatological care for everyone ….with skin.

