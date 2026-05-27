Introducing "READY, CLEAR, ACTION!" — Where Science Meets Pop Culture

Illumination's Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters July 1, 2026

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the globally recognized leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, announces an unprecedented partnership with the riotous new chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in film history: Illumination's Minions & Monsters. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film arrives in theaters worldwide July 1, 2026.

LA ROCHE-POSAY PARTNERS WITH ILLUMINATION’S MINIONS & MONSTERS FOR A GLOBAL CINEMATIC COLLABORATION

The collaboration brings together the best-sellers of La Roche-Posay's award-winning Effaclar range and the biggest stars of cinema in a bold, entertainment-driven campaign designed to make dermatology more accessible and relatable.

Acne remains the world's leading skin concern, affecting millions across ages, genders and skin types. Built on science and trusted by dermatologists worldwide, Effaclar has long delivered clinically proven performance. Now, through the universal language of Illumination's Minions, La Roche-Posay is reimagining how acne education reaches global audiences.

"Skincare shouldn't require a dictionary," said Alexandra Reni-Catherine, La Roche-Posay Global General Manager. "This partnership allows us to translate dermatological expertise into a format that is joyful, engaging and accessible, without compromising our scientific expertise."

Titled "READY, CLEAR, ACTION!", the campaign draws inspiration from Illumination's Minions & Monsters, which tells the story of how the Minions conquered 1920s Hollywood and unleashed their signature brand of joyful mayhem on the world. In a nod to that narrative, Effaclar's hero products step into the spotlight in a fully animated brand film developed in alignment with the film's creative universe.

This collaboration includes the creation of a co-branded, custom-animated spot, featuring the Minions. The spot, through the rambunctious mischief of the Minions, lets people know that you don't have to stress anymore with acne solutions by La Roche-Posay; they've got you covered.

By combining La Roche Posay's scientific credibility with the global reach of the Minions' cinematic universe, this collaboration aims to engage audiences at scale through a shared language of entertainment and expertise.

The La Roche Posay x Minions & Monsters partnerships campaign officially launches June 1st with Illumination's Minions & Monsters arrives in theaters July 1, 2026. In the U.S., the collaboration will also feature a limited-edition gift with purchase available at Ulta Beauty beginning July 12, alongside limited-edition La Roche-Posay Effaclar kits available on laroche-posay.us and Amazon while supplies last.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide [1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Illumination's Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

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SOURCE La Roche-Posay