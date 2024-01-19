LA ROCHE-POSAY TO CELEBRATE THIRD ANNUAL NATIONAL HYALURONIC ACID DAY ON JANUARY 21ST

The holiday was created by La Roche-Posay in 2022 to bring awareness to the importance of hyaluronic acid for hydration & skin barrier repair

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay celebrates its third annual National Hyaluronic Acid Day on January 21st. The brand created this day to inform consumers of the many hydrating and anti-aging benefits of hyaluronic acid and educate on proper usage. This year, La Roche-Posay aims to continue to raise awareness surrounding the importance of the ingredient in dermatological skincare for its ability to aid in skin barrier repair.

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most common ingredients used in skincare, lauded for its ability to aid in a wide variety of skin conditions, from dehydration to fine lines and premature aging. The ingredient is also a key component in skin barrier repair, a skincare topic that continues to gain momentum among consumers. According to SPATE's 2023 Trends Report, searches for skin barrier repair grew an additional 23.9% in 20231 and are expected to continue to grow as consumers continue to search for effective, dermatologist-recommended products to address the concern. Hyaluronic acid naturally attracts and retains water, and when used topically, helps to lock in moisture and maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier. 

According to Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Angela J. Lamb, "Hyaluronic acid is a natural sugar that is found in the body and is fundamental for plump, more rejuvenated skin. As we mature, our bodies make less of it and that's when we need to reach for those high-quality hyaluronic acid serums to bring that glow back. The key is to apply daily to damp, moisturized skin, applying 3-4 drops to fingertips, and gently pressing into the skin. This can be used under moisturizer or alone." 

La Roche-Posay's Hyalu B5 Serum is the brand's anti-aging hero and best-selling hyaluronic acid product that combines the moisturizing benefits of hyaluronic acid with the nourishing properties of Madecassoside and the soothing and moisturizing properties of Vitamin B5, plus, La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for those with sensitive skin, Hyalu B5 Serum hydrates and visibly plumps the skin, improves fine lines, elasticity, and helps to repair the skin's natural moisture barrier. The product can be layered with other serums and moisturizers for optimal benefits, and should be used alongside proper SPF protection.

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. Hyalu B5 Serum has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin types. The hydrating serum demonstrated the ability to reduce fine lines, and plump, and deeply hydrate the skin.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. La Roche-Posay's Hyalu B5 Serum is:

  • Oil-free
  • Paraben-free
  • Allergy-tested formula with fragrance
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Dermatologist tested for safety
  • Sensitive skin tested

La Roche-Posay will celebrate National Hyaluronic Acid Day every year on January 21. To honor the holiday, the brand is offering 20% off all orders on www.laroche-posay.us starting January 20 through January 22.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum has a suggested retail price of $39.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1 SPATE 2023 Trend Report

News Releases in Similar Topics

