LA ROCHE-POSAY UPGRADES SPONSORSHIP OF THE MIAMI OPEN PRESENTED BY ITAÚ AS OFFICIAL SKINCARE PARTNER TO CONTINUE RAISING AWARENESS OF SUN SAFE PRACTICES AND SKIN HEALTH

La Roche-Posay Announces Partnership Expansion Around The Miami Open Presented by Itaú As The Official Skincare Partner In 2026.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the dermatologist-recommended skincare brand and leader in advanced sun protection, is proud to announce for the first time the expansion of its partnership with the Miami Open from Official Sunscreen Partner to Official Skincare Partner in 2026. The amplified agreement underscores the brand's deepening commitment to promoting sun safety in sports, its leadership in the global sun care market, and overall skin health awareness initiatives.

Photo Credit: Miami Open Presented by Itaú Photo Credit: La Roche-Posay

For the first time ever, La Roche-Posay is positioning beyond sunscreen in a major tennis sponsorship program, showcasing the brand's evolution from sun care to total skin health partner at the Miami Open. The Cicaplast Balm B5+, La Roche-Posay's soothing therapeutic multi-purpose balm that treats 13 daily skin concerns including chafed, cracked skin for skin relief on and off the court, will now be showcased alongside the suncare innovations for the tennis audience to discover, expanding the conversation from prevention to treatment and recovery. Miami is one of the sunniest cities in the U.S. with a high UV index year-round, making it the perfect backdrop for sun safety messages and total skin health.

The sponsorship aims to raise awareness of daily photoprotection practices as a matter of public health as well as emphasize the brand's additional dermatologist-approved skincare solutions to maintain healthy skin.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with La Roche-Posay at the Miami Open presented by Itaú," said MARI SVP Josh Ripple. "Under the sunny South Florida sky, we understand the importance of skin protection for our players and fans alike. Aligning with trusted, best-in-class brands like La Roche-Posay that share our commitment to health and wellness makes this a natural fit as we continue to enhance the tournament experience."

La Roche-Posay plans to continue raising awareness around their sun safety mission and Every Day Is A Sunscreen Day campaign making not only sun protection, but also post-sun skincare, available to all. A staggering 80% of skin aging is caused by harmful UV exposure and skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, with 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer by the age of 70, yet only 11% of people wear sunscreen daily.

"We're so proud to announce our partnership expansion with the Miami Open for the first time ever this year to be the Official Skincare Partner, a move that reflects our ongoing commitment to photoprotection, mission to provide access to dermatologist-approved skincare, and dedication to the sport of tennis," said Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager of La Roche-Posay USA. "Our goal at La Roche-Posay is to make sun safety and overall skin health second nature both on and off the court through education, free sunscreen and skincare distribution, and by providing free skin checks from board certified health care professionals."

On-site at the 2026 Miami Open, fans can visit the La Roche-Posay Sun Safety Booth for:

Complimentary Anthelios sunscreen and Cicaplast skincare samples to encourage proper application, reapplication, and skin recovery.

Free skin checks from board-certified healthcare providers.

Sun safety education from dermatology experts.

UV camera station to educate fans on sun damage prevention.

Rally Against the Sun interactive tennis games where fans can challenge the ultimate opponent, the sun itself.

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, Walmart, ULTA, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE La Roche-Posay