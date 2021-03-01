Laars Heating Systems names Rich Simons senior VP and general manager

"I've often said that Rich is the epitome of a general manager, because he can bring insight and ideas to every facet of the Laars Heating System's business," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corporation. "His broad knowledge base, tireless work ethic and industry experience have made him an invaluable part of our corporate leadership team."

Simons, a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business, joined Laars in 2016 as vice president and general manager. His responsibilities encompass the overall operation of the business as well as its strategic direction and financial results. Simons has more than 30 years of experience in the boiler industry.

"The opportunities that we are taking to deliver innovative customer solutions have never been better and we are excited about our future," Simons said. "It's about our customers and our people, and as a member of the Bradford White family, I am very proud of what we have accomplished. I believe we embody a customer commitment that is second to none as one of the industry's premier boiler manufacturers."

In January, Simons was appointed to the board of directors of the American Boiler Manufacturers Association.

"When Rich arrived at Laars, his priority was to spend time with our customers and manufacturers' representatives so he could truly understand their needs and learn about any challenges they were experiencing," Carnevale said. "Under his leadership, the Laars team has brought new products to market in record time and implemented improvements across the major functional areas of the company."

To learn more about Bradford White, please visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/ or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

